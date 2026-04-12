Clarke golf swings at WCV Triangular

MENLO – Joining soccer in opening their season was the Clarke golf teams March 31 at the West Central Valley Triangular. The boys team placed second with a score of 186 behind Knoxville with 155 and ahead of WCV with 201.

Individually, Ryan Diehl shot a 45 to take ninth place. Peyton Lynn came in 10th with 46 strokes and Cole Jacobsen 11th with 47. Nolan Redman placed 12th with 48, Dwight Humphrewy 17th with 53, Ryne Kastler 20th with 56 and Liam Caldwell 21st with 57.

The girls team ended in third with a score of 280. Knoxville took first with 219 and WCV second with 241. Individual scores were not available at press time