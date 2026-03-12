State archery qualifiers

Several Clarke and Murray archers secured their spot at the state archery tournament to be held March 27-29.

Clarke qualifiers

High school

Masan Redman - bullseye and 3D

Landon Fry - bullseye and 3D

Dwight Humphrey - bullseye

Levi White - bullseye and 3D

Carson Jones - bullseye

Lucas Steinbach - bullseye

Casey Wade - bullseye

Easton Brokaw - bullseye

Libby Wright - bullseye

Alexis McDole - bullseye

Middle school

Connor Wilkins - bullseye and 3D

Bentley Hawk - bullseye

Dayton Howe - bullseye

Chloe Cockayne - bullseye

Jayden Lampe - bullseye

Brynnley Porter - bullseye

Elementary

Cameron Lampe - bullseye and 3D

Brecken Porter - bullseye and 3D

Georgia Eckels - bullseye and 3D

Joella Hatfield - bullseye and 3D

Davyn Hawxby - bullseye

Elementary 3D team - Hatfield, Eckels, Brecken, Cameron, Hawxby, Zaylani Wagner, Aubri Houge

Murray qualifiers:

High school

Daisy Grubbs - bullseye

Chris Halterman-West

Brock Heaberlin - bullseye and 3D

Keira Mumaw - bullseye

Hunter Richman - bullseye and 3D

Middle school

Dillyliah Catalano - bullseye

Hagen Mills - bullseye and 3D

Elementary

Chase LeMastres - bullseye and 3D

Lane Mumaw - bullseye and 3D

Molly Norman - bullseye

Jemma Parrish - bullseye