State archery qualifiers

Several Clarke and Murray archers secured their spot at the state archery tournament to be held March 27-29.
Clarke qualifiers
High school
Masan Redman - bullseye and 3D
Landon Fry - bullseye and 3D
Dwight Humphrey - bullseye
Levi White - bullseye and 3D
Carson Jones - bullseye
Lucas Steinbach - bullseye
Casey Wade - bullseye
Easton Brokaw - bullseye
Libby Wright - bullseye
Alexis McDole - bullseye
Middle school
Connor Wilkins - bullseye and 3D
Bentley Hawk - bullseye
Dayton Howe - bullseye
Chloe Cockayne - bullseye
Jayden Lampe - bullseye
Brynnley Porter - bullseye
Elementary
Cameron Lampe - bullseye and 3D
Brecken Porter - bullseye and 3D
Georgia Eckels - bullseye and 3D
Joella Hatfield - bullseye and 3D
Davyn Hawxby - bullseye
Elementary 3D team - Hatfield, Eckels, Brecken, Cameron, Hawxby, Zaylani Wagner, Aubri Houge
Murray qualifiers:
High school
Daisy Grubbs - bullseye
Chris Halterman-West
Brock Heaberlin - bullseye and 3D
Keira Mumaw - bullseye
Hunter Richman - bullseye and 3D
Middle school
Dillyliah Catalano - bullseye
Hagen Mills - bullseye and 3D
Elementary
Chase LeMastres - bullseye and 3D
Lane Mumaw - bullseye and 3D
Molly Norman - bullseye
Jemma Parrish - bullseye