Murray advances to Round Two, Lady Indians fall in round

With a 56-28 win over Mormon Trail at home last Thursday, the 16-6 Murray Lady Mustangs headed to Martensdale Tuesday night to face the 15-8 Lady Blue Devils; they fell 44-34.

The Murray Mustangs advanced to the second round of playoffs after a win Friday night over Diagonal 56-27. They took on Southwest Valley (18-3) Monday night at Corning, where they 87-30, ending their season 5-17.

A 58-46 loss at Creston Saturday in the first round of playoffs ended the Clarke Lady Indians’ season, finishing them with a 3-19 record.

At Murray’s home game against Mormon Trail Feb. 12, sophomore Maliya Berry broke the Lady Mustangs’ single-season scoring record. As of Feb. 16, Berry has 458 points on the season.