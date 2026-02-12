Tidman marks Clarke’s first girls state wrestling appearance

CORALVILLE – Clarke junior wrestler Mallory Tidman represented the maroon and white last Thursday in the school’s first ever appearance in the girls state wrestling tournament.

Wrestling in the 235-weight class, Tidman’s first match was against No. 4-seed O’livia Seay of Wahlert Catholic, which Tidman lost by fall 13-4 in 5:37.

With no score in the first period, the second period started with Seay on bottom. Seay made a quick escape to start the period followed by a takedown before the end of the first minute to go up 4-0 on Tidman. Tidman earned her first point with an escape from Seay’s takedown, but was taken down twice more before the period ended 10-3 in Seay’s favor.

Starting the third period on bottom, Tidman made an escape just nine seconds in before Seay executed a takedown less than a minute later; Tidman’s escape earned her one additional point and Seay’s takedown three.

Tidman’s second match of the day was consolation round one against Hailey Godbersen of Central Lyon-George Little Rock that Tidman won by 7-1 fall in 4:34.

Tidman gave up an easy point to Godbersen in the first period with a penalty, but redeemed herself by earning four in the second period with an early escape followed by a takedown. Another three points were earned by Tidman with a takedown in the third period.

In the consolation round two, Tidman fell 7-0 in 2:12 to New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Kaidance Hall. All of Hall’s seven points came in period one, with a takedown over the halfway mark and a nearfall to end the period.

Tidman ended her season 33-17.