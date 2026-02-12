Mount Ayr takes down Murray

MOUNT AYR – Murray basketball played just one game last week, with both teams falling to the hosting Raiders.

The girls took a 57-24 loss, scoring just six points in the first quarter, five in the second, five in the third and eight in the fourth to Mount Ayr’s 13, 18, 13 and 13. Mailya Berry made eight of the team’s points, had nine rebounds and two blocks. Mallory Page made four points and logged nine rebounds with one assist and one steal. Ella Mateer made four points, seven rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block. Keirsten Klein, Rilea Eckels and Addie Eckels each put up two points and Klein added two rebounds and one block. One point apiece was made by Leah Frederick and Aylah Miller; Miller made two steals.

The Mustangs took a 25-point loss 69-24. The home team held the visitors to just three points in the first quarter, five in the second, five in the third and 11 in the fourth.

High scorers for the Mustangs were Bryson Fuller with six and Keaton Grismore with five. Keaton Brammer and Trevor Eckels each picked up three points while Daniel Gard, Grady Mongar and Ace Neisemier each made two with one from Keegan Chew. Lawson Cleghorn led rebounds with six, followed by Eckels, Grismore and Neisemier with three each. The team had four steals - three by Brammer and one by Eckels - and one block by Grady Mongar.