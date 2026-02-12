Boys bowling state qualifying meet Feb. 16

The Clarke boys bowling team heads to Bowlero in Council Bluffs Monday for the boys Class 1A state qualifying bowling meet hosted by St. Albert beginning at 10 a.m. Eight teams will compete for their spot at the state tournament at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo, with the top team advancing to the state tournament Feb. 23. The top four individual bowlers will have their chance to compete at state Feb. 24

The Clarke team currently stands at 10-0 on their season. They will be competing against Mount Ayr (8-2), Lenox (5-7), Creston (0-9), Clarinda (5-4), Red Oak (1-8), Shenandoah (7-2) and St. Albert (6-5).

All records as of Feb. 9.