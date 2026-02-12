Basketball regional play begins

With the regular basketball seasons winding down, teams turn to preparing for regional play in the hopes of playing on the state stage.

In Class 3A Region 6 girls, the Clarke Lady Indians (3-17) will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Creston (10-10). The winner will move on to play at PCM Feb. 18 against the winner of PCM (19-1) v. Saydel (4-16). Clarke played against Creston last Monday, falling 64-59 in overtime.

The Murray Lady Mustangs (14-6) host Mormon Trail (6-11) Feb. 12 at 7. The winner will play again Tuesday at Martensdale against the winner of Martensdale-St. Marys (14-8) and Lamoni (1-15).

Murray (4-15) boys will play Diagonal (0-18) in the preliminary round of Substate 7, District 13 at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at home. The winner will play Southwest Valley (18-3) in the first round of playoffs Feb. 16 at Southwest Valley (Corning).

Locations and pairings for boys Class 3A will be released Monday.

All records as of Monday.