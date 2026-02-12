February 12, 2026

Archery at Diagonal

High school

Team score: 6. Murray, 2,947

8. Masan Redman (CL), 279

Libby Wright (CL), 274

Dwight Humphrey (CL), 273

Keira Mumaw (M), 273

Levi White (CL), 271

Carson Jones (CL), 269

Brock Heaberlin (M), 267

Hunter Richman (M), 264

Daisy Grubbs (M), 263

Lucas Steinbach (CL), 252

Claire Smith (M), 243

Joey Turpin (CL), 234

Maisy Davis (M), 231

Alexis McDole (CL), 227

Jordan Davis (M), 224

Audrey Gard (M), 222

Lucas Wilkins (CL), 222

Peyton Chenoweth (M), 220

Zane Burgus (M), 219

Cayden Palmer (M), 210

Payton Offenburger (M), 207

Middle school

Team scores: 8. Clarke, 2,715

8. Jayden Lampe (CL), 268

9. Bentley Hawk (CL), 268

Hagen Mills (M), 263

Aurora Contreras (CL), 255

Dillyliah Catalano (M), 248

Sangvane Ford (CL), 243

Michael Smith (CL), 240

Chloe Cockayne (CL), 238

Katana Ford (CL), 233

Brynnley Porter (CL), 231

Braiden Wells (CL), 226

Swayze Berry (M), 221

Rylee Collins (CL), 219

Chayden Schwery (CL), 160

Sutton Jones (CL), 134

Elementary

8. Brecken Porter (CL), 234

Lane Mumaw (M), 228Cameron Lampe (CL), 227

Zeb Burgus (M), 172