Archery at Diagonal

High school
Team score: 6. Murray, 2,947
8. Masan Redman (CL), 279
Libby Wright (CL), 274
Dwight Humphrey (CL), 273
Keira Mumaw (M), 273
Levi White (CL), 271
Carson Jones (CL), 269
Brock Heaberlin (M), 267
Hunter Richman (M), 264
Daisy Grubbs (M), 263
Lucas Steinbach (CL), 252
Claire Smith (M), 243
Joey Turpin (CL), 234
Maisy Davis (M), 231
Alexis McDole (CL), 227
Jordan Davis (M), 224
Audrey Gard (M), 222
Lucas Wilkins (CL), 222
Peyton Chenoweth (M), 220
Zane Burgus (M), 219
Cayden Palmer (M), 210
Payton Offenburger (M), 207
Middle school
Team scores: 8. Clarke, 2,715
8. Jayden Lampe (CL), 268
9. Bentley Hawk (CL), 268
Hagen Mills (M), 263
Aurora Contreras (CL), 255
Dillyliah Catalano (M), 248
Sangvane Ford (CL), 243
Michael Smith (CL), 240
Chloe Cockayne (CL), 238
Katana Ford (CL), 233
Brynnley Porter (CL), 231
Braiden Wells (CL), 226
Swayze Berry (M), 221
Rylee Collins (CL), 219
Chayden Schwery (CL), 160
Sutton Jones (CL), 134
Elementary
8. Brecken Porter (CL), 234
Lane Mumaw (M), 228Cameron Lampe (CL), 227
Zeb Burgus (M), 172