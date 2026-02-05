Tidman advances to state

COLFAX – At the Class 1A Region 2 state qualifying meet Friday, the Clarke girls wrestling team is sending their first-ever representative to the state competition today in Coralville as junior Mallory Tidman finished runner-up in the 235-weight class.

Tidman began Friday with no contest win over Central Decatur’s Keaton Simmerman. She faced Rebecca Olsen (Martensdale-St. Marys) where she earned three points with a takedown in 1:14 and ended with a fall over Olsen in 1:42. In her third match, she faced Simmerman again. Tidman earned two points in period two with an escape and penalty by Simmerman, and earned two points for a reversal in period three in 1:47. The round ended with Tidman falling over Simmerman in 4:17. In the first-place match, Tidman faced off against Colfax-Mingo’s Emmalyn Buchman, who won by fall in 1:36.

Tidman’s second-place finish improved her season record to 32-15 and goes into the state tournament 13th seed. She will wrestle No. 4-seed senior O’livia Seay (Wahlert Catholic) who holds a 19-6 season record.

190

Zariel Samuels took third place for the Lady Indians and earned seven points. Her first match against Grace Hammer (Ogden) ended with a fall in 1:05 after a takedown in 1:46. The second match against Saydel’s Payhten Schlosser gave Samuels three points for a takedown and two for nearfall in 1:42, with a default win in 0:18. The third-place match ended in a win for Samuels as she won by fall in 0:58 over Chariton’s Keira Jackson.

140

Rounding out the top-five finishers for Clarke was Alexe Severiano-Morales in fourth place with four team points. Severiano-Morales won her first match by fall in 4:55 over Ogden’s Kinley Hare and lost her second match to Colbei Tenborg (Saydel) by fall in 0:49. She won her third and fourth matches with falls over Dafne Hernandez (Panorama) in 3:44 and Madison Connell (EBF) in 3:34 respectively, and won by 2-0 decision in her fifth match against Jacquelin Molina (West Liberty). Severiano-Morales’ final match of the day came with a fall in 2:25 to Chariton’s Kaylee Hedrick.

120

Allison Corona lost both of her matches. Her first match ended with a fall in 2:38 to Josie Hill (Central Decatur) and her second a fall in 5:49 to Carlie Hinderaker (Ogden).

135

Fernanda Silva was taken down in two losses - one to Miley Kirkpatrick (EBF) with a fall in 1:21 and another to Molly Garcia (West Liberty) by fall in 1:45.

170

Rounding out the girls’ team was Yarersi Avilez, who won her first match by 7-6 decision over Southwest Valley’s Akima Whipple and lost her second match by fall in 0:55 to West Liberty’s Bricsia Garcia-Vasquez. The third match went to Avilez with a fall in 2:15 over Peyton Lindahl (Saydel) and she lost the fourth match by fall in 0:25 to Brylee Schwebach (Mount Ayr).

Overall, the team scored 58 points for 11th place.