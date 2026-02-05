February 05, 2026

Tidman advances to state

First female wrestler to state for Clarke

By OST
Junior Mallory Tidman qualified for the Class 1A state wrestling tournament taking place today in the 235-pound weight class. Tidman is the first female wrestler from Clarke to advance to state since the sanctioning of Iowa girls wrestling.

COLFAX – At the Class 1A Region 2 state qualifying meet Friday, the Clarke girls wrestling team is sending their first-ever representative to the state competition today in Coralville as junior Mallory Tidman finished runner-up in the 235-weight class.

Tidman began Friday with no contest win over Central Decatur’s Keaton Simmerman. She faced Rebecca Olsen (Martensdale-St. Marys) where she earned three points with a takedown in 1:14 and ended with a fall over Olsen in 1:42. In her third match, she faced Simmerman again. Tidman earned two points in period two with an escape and penalty by Simmerman, and earned two points for a reversal in period three in 1:47. The round ended with Tidman falling over Simmerman in 4:17. In the first-place match, Tidman faced off against Colfax-Mingo’s Emmalyn Buchman, who won by fall in 1:36.

Tidman’s second-place finish improved her season record to 32-15 and goes into the state tournament 13th seed. She will wrestle No. 4-seed senior O’livia Seay (Wahlert Catholic) who holds a 19-6 season record.

190

Zariel Samuels took third place for the Lady Indians and earned seven points. Her first match against Grace Hammer (Ogden) ended with a fall in 1:05 after a takedown in 1:46. The second match against Saydel’s Payhten Schlosser gave Samuels three points for a takedown and two for nearfall in 1:42, with a default win in 0:18. The third-place match ended in a win for Samuels as she won by fall in 0:58 over Chariton’s Keira Jackson.

140

Rounding out the top-five finishers for Clarke was Alexe Severiano-Morales in fourth place with four team points. Severiano-Morales won her first match by fall in 4:55 over Ogden’s Kinley Hare and lost her second match to Colbei Tenborg (Saydel) by fall in 0:49. She won her third and fourth matches with falls over Dafne Hernandez (Panorama) in 3:44 and Madison Connell (EBF) in 3:34 respectively, and won by 2-0 decision in her fifth match against Jacquelin Molina (West Liberty). Severiano-Morales’ final match of the day came with a fall in 2:25 to Chariton’s Kaylee Hedrick.

120

Allison Corona lost both of her matches. Her first match ended with a fall in 2:38 to Josie Hill (Central Decatur) and her second a fall in 5:49 to Carlie Hinderaker (Ogden).

135

Fernanda Silva was taken down in two losses - one to Miley Kirkpatrick (EBF) with a fall in 1:21 and another to Molly Garcia (West Liberty) by fall in 1:45.

170

Rounding out the girls’ team was Yarersi Avilez, who won her first match by 7-6 decision over Southwest Valley’s Akima Whipple and lost her second match by fall in 0:55 to West Liberty’s Bricsia Garcia-Vasquez. The third match went to Avilez with a fall in 2:15 over Peyton Lindahl (Saydel) and she lost the fourth match by fall in 0:25 to Brylee Schwebach (Mount Ayr).

Overall, the team scored 58 points for 11th place.