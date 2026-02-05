Redettes trounce Lady Indians

CENTERVILLE – Clarke suffered a 59-18 defeat Friday on the road as the Lady Indians struggled to get baskets to stick. As Clarke put up just 10 points in the first half of the game to Centerville’s 35, they only scored another eight in the second half compared to the home team’s 24.

Centerville put up the first two points of the game before a foul on Reagan Fry sent her to the line where she made one of two baskets. The Redettes went on a shooting spree, capitalizing on missed rebounds by the Lady Indians in addition to balls that didn’t want to stay in the hoop.

The second quarter saw the Redettes surge to a 19-1 lead, helped along by a pair of free-throws after a technical foul was assigned to the Clarke coaching staff to give them a 21-1 advantage. Down 25-1, a short 3-point attempt by Maisy McCoy was rebounded and put up by Fry to give Clarke another two, followed by an assist from McCoy to Fry for two more. Fry made two more baskets in the quarter and Miah Graves added one point from the free throw line to send Clarke into halftime trailing 35-10.

The point difference spread to as much as a 43-point lead for Centerville in the third with Clarke making just one basket from Fry. Fry put in three more points - two from the field and one from the free throw line - to be the team’s leading scorer of the night with 14 points, while a basket by Macayala Hicks and a single by Taylor Kent finished up the scoring evening.

Of 40 shots made from the field, only seven landed and none of the 22 3-point attempts went in. Fry had nine rebounds for the Lady Indians followed by Graves with four. McCoy came in with two assists of the team’s four, and five team steals went to Fry with two, Graves one, Hicks one and Libby Winter one.

The Lady Indians’ season record stands at 2-15 as of Friday.