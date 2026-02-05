Mustangs fall in round one of BCG tournament

In round one of the annual Bluegrass Conference basketball tournament, the Murray Mustangs fell 55-47 in overtime to the Melcher-Dallas Saints Jan. 24 there.

The Saints held the Mustangs to a 23-11 starting the third quarter, which the visiting team was able to cut to just 33-30 to end the third. With a tied game at 43-43 at the end of regulation play, in overtime Murray made just four points to M-D’s 12.

Of the team’s 47 points, three ballers scored double-digits: Keaton Brammer 14, Daniel Gard 11 and Trevor Eckels 10. Wyatt Patton and Eckels made 11 rebounds apiece while Keegan Chew made five assists. With 10 team steals, Brammer made four and Patton three, with one apiece coming from Chew, Gard and Elijah Clarke. Gard made three blocks for the team and Clarke two.

Hosting Diagonal for both team’s second and final game in the BGC tournament Jan. 26, the Mustangs came away with a 61-23 win. Gard led in point scoring with 11 followed by Chew with 10 and Keaton Grismore with nine. Lawson Cleghorn had nine rebounds and scored eight points in the contest and made one block. The team made 22 steals, the most coming from Patton with six; Chew, Brammer, Grismore and Ace Neisemier each made three steals, Clarke two and Eckels one.