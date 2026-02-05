Indians fall to Big Reds

CENTERVILLE – While the Indians were able to hold onto a small deficit through much of Friday’s game, the Big Reds ran away with the 74-53 win after points runs in the second half.

The home team found themselves with a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter before a triple by Ryan Diehl put points on the board for Clarke. Four more points by the Big Reds gave them a larger lead but a 3-pointer by Peyton Lynn cut that lead to five. A 3-point shot by Jordyn Deleon Elias and a basket by Casey Wade gave the Indians 11 points to end the first quarter while steals by Centerville gave them 17 points.

The second quarter started with two made 3-point shots by Centerville with Diehl and Deleon Elias cutting into the point deficit. Centerville continued to press ahead, coming to a 33-23 lead going into halftime.

A shooting spree by the Big Reds in the third propelled them ahead to as much as a 19-point lead midway through the quarter widened as Clarke fought to keep up, ending the quarter down by 21. The final quarter had both teams score 17 points that included four 3-point shots by Clarke - three from Diehl and one from Deleon Elias.

Diehl scored 19 of the team’s points and had nine rebounds, three assists and one block. Lynn came in with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists and Deleon Elias 11 points, six steals and three rebounds. Rafael Avalos and Edwin Ramos both made one 3-point shot and Ethan Danley had three points for the Indians.

The Indians finished last week 4-13.