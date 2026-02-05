Clarke wrestling competes at SCC Tournament

Clarke Indians wrestling participated in the 2026 South Central Conference Tournament Saturday at Knoxville with one second-place finish, one in third, two in fifth and two in sixth.

Urijah Fry (165) placed second, winning his first match by fall in 1:26 and losing his second by fall in 4:28.

In third was Angel Gomez-Perez (106). He lost his first match by 19-1 technical fall, and won his second and third matches by fall in 0:23 and 1:13 respectively.

Adair Rosales (215) was one of two fifth-place finishers. He lost his first match by 12-1 major decision then won his second by medical forfeit. Rosales’ third match went to his opponent by 18-3 technical fall and he won the fifth-place match by medical forfeit.

Also in fifth-place was Kaleb Short (150). He won his first match by fall in 0:52, and lost matches two and three by falls in 3:50 and 1:02 respectively. He won the fifth-place match by fall in 0:43.

Taking sixth place in 138-weight class was Bowen Page. Page lost all three of his matches with falls in 4:52 match one, 2:49 match two and 3:05 match three.

John Sanga (175) also finished in sixth with a fall in 1:26 in match one, fall in 2:47 in match two and fall in 3:22 match three.