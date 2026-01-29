Murray basketball picks up wins

Murray 41, Diagonal 27

DIAGONAL – Murray picked up their third win Monday on the road over the 0-12 Diagonal Maroons. Keegan Chew scored 14 points; Wyatt Patton had 9 rebounds and Ave Neisemier 10. The team had 13 steals - three from Patton and Chew each, two from Trevor Eckels and Neisemier each and one apiece from Keaton Brammer, AJ Clarke and Lawson Cleghorn.

Lamoni 49, Murray 41

The Mustangs were unable to pull off a win at home over Lamoni last Tuesday. The Demons had a 39-28 lead at the end of the third quarter that the Mustangs reared back to bring within eight points.

Chew led the Mustangs in scoring with 10 points - three 3-pointers and one from the free throw line - while Clarke picked up 9. Brammer, Bryson Fuller and Eckels added six points each with two apiece coming from Cleghorn and Daniel Gard. Clarke had 10 of the team’s 30 assists and Fuller had seven. The Mustangs had five steals, nine blocks and eight assists.

Girls

Murray 51, Diagonal 43

DIAGONAL – The Murray Lady Mustangs held the home team to a small lead throughout last Monday’s contest to come away with the win.

Maliya Berry scored 30 of the team’s 51 points - all from the field - and took nine rebounds. Leah Frederick added nine points, Karina Romero seven and Mallory Page five. Keirsten Klein followed Berry in rebounds with seven while Page and Aylah Miller picked up four assists each; Page also came away with three steals.

Murray 49, Lamoni 9

With a 40-point win over visiting Lamoni, the Murray girls’ basketball team ended last week 11-4.

Berry totaled 21 points followed by Abigail Neisemier with eight. Berry came away with 12 rebounds and 10 steals with Ella Mateer adding in seven rebounds. Overall, the team had a total 31 rebounds, seven assists, 33 steals and three blocks.