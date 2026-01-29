Girls wrestling at Colfax

COLFAX – With fourth, fifth and sixth-place finishes, the Clarke girls wrestling team earned 35 points to place 16th at the Colfax-Mingo Girls’ Tournament Saturday.

235

Mallory Tidman placed fourth and earned seven points for the Lady Indians. She lost her first round to Rachel Winfrey (Raccoon River-Northwest) by fall at 3:12 and won her second match with a fall over Emily Cook (Colfax-Mingo) at 1:13. Tidman won her third match with a fall at 5:40 over Boone’s Brooklynn Elliott and lost the third-place match by fall at 3:59 to Central Decatur’s Keaton Simmerman.

145

Alexe Severiano-Morales finished in fifth place with five points. She lost by fall at 2:57 to Glorious Fridley (Southeast Warren) in her first match and won by fall at 3:05 over Jordan Walker (Boone) in the second match. The third match ended in a loss for Severiano-Morales with a fall at 4:38 to Central Decatur’s Adelynne Lane and she won the fifth-place consolation round by 7-4 decision over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Evelynn Susano.

170

Yarersi Avilez came in sixth place with three team points. She won her first match with a fall at 1:46 over Ogden’s Makayla Alexander and lost the second match by 4-2 decision to Joyce Kat of Ankeny. The third match was won by Avilez by 14-4 major decision over Grace Guy (Newton) and a 9-8 decision went in Gabriella Eckard’s (Boone) favor for the fourth match. Avilez lost her final match to Melanie Woodsmall (Sigourney) by fall at 2:59.

120

Allison Corona lost by fall at 0:59 to Iowa Valley’s Eva Kriegel in her first match and lost by fall at 5:35 to Alivia Conley (Newton) in her second match.

135

Fernanda Silva lost by fall at 0:59 to Madelyn Carroll (Norwalk) in her first match and lost by fall at 1:24 to Boone’s Emersyn Zehner in her second match.