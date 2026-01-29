January 29, 2026

Fry places third at John J. Harris, team 15th

By OST
Urijah Fry wrestles Dreven Smith of Atlantic in the consolation semifinals Jan. 24 at Corning.

Urijah Fry wrestles Dreven Smith of Atlantic in the consolation semifinals Jan. 24 at Corning. (CNA photo Cheyenne Roche)

CORNING – The two-day John J. Harris Invitational at Corning ended with a 15th-place finish of 22 teams for Clarke wrestling with 33 points, with a third place finish in 165-pounds and sixth place in 190 pounds.

165

Urijah Fry took third place for the Indians and earned nine team points.

Fry won his first match by fall at 0:23 over Clarinda’s Brayden Tillman and took the second match with a fall over Mason Allen (Central Decatur) at 3:03. The third match ended up a win for Winterset’s Jax Jensen with a fall over Fry at 1:40. Fry won the fourth match with a fall at 1:16 over Dreven Smith (Atlantic). He took third place by 6-2 decision over Max Shanno (Riverside).

190

Easton Brokaw finished in sixth place with three points. He lost his first match by fall at 0:57 to Caleb Christensen of Nodaway Valley and won his second match with a fall at 2:56 over Eian Furman (Central Decatur). Brokaw won his third match by fall over Mack Parrish (Lenox) at 1:33 and lost the fourth match to Charlie Liles (Shenandoah) by technical fall at 2:48. The fifth-place match went to Griffin Wetzel (Southwest Valley) with a fall at 1:52 over Brokaw.

Easton Brokaw wins by fall over Mack Parrish (Lenox) at 1:33.

Easton Brokaw wins by fall over Mack Parrish (Lenox) at 1:33. (CNA photo Cheyenne Roche)

215

Adair Rosales’ first match ended in a loss with a fall to Cutter Frisbie (Central Decatur) at 0:55. The second match went to Shenandoah’s Landon Fuller by 8-2 decision.

106

Angel Gomez-Perez lost his first match by a 13-6 decision to Benjamin Abild (Winterset) and his second match by 14-10 decision to Weston Adams of Mount Ayr.

285

Angel Torres won his first match by a fall at 0:52 over Riverside’s Lucas Manzer, then lost his second match by a fall at 2:18 to Gunner Martwick (Creston). Torres’ final match went to Griswold’s Jaden Jensen by medical forfeit.

175

Erick Hernandez lost his first bout with a fall at 4:47 to Lenox’s Laramie Stoaks and lost by fall at 5:27 in his second match to Callan Kluever (Atlantic).