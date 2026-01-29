Fry places third at John J. Harris, team 15th

CORNING – The two-day John J. Harris Invitational at Corning ended with a 15th-place finish of 22 teams for Clarke wrestling with 33 points, with a third place finish in 165-pounds and sixth place in 190 pounds.

165

Urijah Fry took third place for the Indians and earned nine team points.

Fry won his first match by fall at 0:23 over Clarinda’s Brayden Tillman and took the second match with a fall over Mason Allen (Central Decatur) at 3:03. The third match ended up a win for Winterset’s Jax Jensen with a fall over Fry at 1:40. Fry won the fourth match with a fall at 1:16 over Dreven Smith (Atlantic). He took third place by 6-2 decision over Max Shanno (Riverside).

190

Easton Brokaw finished in sixth place with three points. He lost his first match by fall at 0:57 to Caleb Christensen of Nodaway Valley and won his second match with a fall at 2:56 over Eian Furman (Central Decatur). Brokaw won his third match by fall over Mack Parrish (Lenox) at 1:33 and lost the fourth match to Charlie Liles (Shenandoah) by technical fall at 2:48. The fifth-place match went to Griffin Wetzel (Southwest Valley) with a fall at 1:52 over Brokaw.

Easton Brokaw wins by fall over Mack Parrish (Lenox) at 1:33. (CNA photo Cheyenne Roche)

215

Adair Rosales’ first match ended in a loss with a fall to Cutter Frisbie (Central Decatur) at 0:55. The second match went to Shenandoah’s Landon Fuller by 8-2 decision.

106

Angel Gomez-Perez lost his first match by a 13-6 decision to Benjamin Abild (Winterset) and his second match by 14-10 decision to Weston Adams of Mount Ayr.

285

Angel Torres won his first match by a fall at 0:52 over Riverside’s Lucas Manzer, then lost his second match by a fall at 2:18 to Gunner Martwick (Creston). Torres’ final match went to Griswold’s Jaden Jensen by medical forfeit.

175

Erick Hernandez lost his first bout with a fall at 4:47 to Lenox’s Laramie Stoaks and lost by fall at 5:27 in his second match to Callan Kluever (Atlantic).