Clarke teams handed three losses each

Boys

Albia 79, Clarke 48

ALBIA – Trailing by 11 points going into halftime, the Albia Blue Demons ran away from the Clarke Indians Tuesday to take a 31-point win.

Ryan Diehl scored 14 points in the game while Peyton Lynn picked up 13, the pair making over half of the team’s total. Ethan Danley added 7, Bryce Giza 5, Gavin Page 3 and two each from Jordyn Deleon Elias, Josh Banales and Sullivan White. Diehl and Danley both had six rebounds of the team’s total 27 and Diehl led in assists with six. There were 11 team steals, four of which came from Deleon Elias, and four total blocks - two by Diehl, one by Page and one by White. The Indians had 17 turnovers and 24 team fouls while the home team had 18 turnovers and 13 fouls.

Atlantic 66, Clarke 47

The Atlantic Trojans took down the Indians 77-47 at home, commanding an early lead in the game.

Both Diehl and Lynn scored 17 points with each having two 3-point shots. The team had 22 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and four blocks. They had just 14 team fouls and 16 turnovers.

EBF 79, Clarke 48

A loss at home last Friday moved the Clarke Indians to 3-12. High-scorers for the Indians were Lynn with 15, Diehl with 12 and Deleon Elias with eight. Deleon Elias, Danley and Banales each had five rebounds while Lynn, Diehl and Rafael Avalos added two assists apiece.

Girls

Albia 56, Clarke 38

ALBIA – Against Albia, the Lady Dees led 26-17 at halftime. While the Lady Indians made more points in the third quarter than the home team, they were unable to overcome the deficit for the win.

Reagan Fry made 18 of the team’s points and had 16 rebounds. Maisy McCoy totaled 12 points and three assists. With six team steals, Miah Graves had four, McCoy one and Emilee Boyd one. There were five team blocks - two by Reese Shaw, two by Boyd and one by Graves.

Atlantic 66, Clarke 23

At home Jan. 22, Atlantic blew Clarke away with a 66-23 win.

McCoy was the highest team scorer, making five points, while Fry, Shaw and Abbie Schlichte each had four and Graves and Libby Winter three apiece. Graves made four steals and Fry nine rebounds. The team had just five team fouls, but 33 turnovers.

EBF 64, Clarke 29

The Lady Indians ended their week with a loss at home against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Rockets commanded an early lead the Indians were unable to catch up to.

Fry scored 12 points for the team and made 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals. With three steals and two assists, McCoy made five points. Shaw picked up six rebounds and two blocks and Graves had five rebounds.