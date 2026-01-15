Clarke wrestlers host home tourney

The Clarke girls and boys wrestling teams hosted their home meets last week Jan. 6 and 8.

Raccoon River-Northwest swept the girls’ tournament with a score of 297.5 that included 10 first-place finishes. Eddyville and Knoxville tied for second with 107 points and Dallas Center-Grimes took fourth with 96.5; Clarke placed 9th.

Team scores - 5. Central Decatur 87, 6. Carlisle 81, 7. Saydel 80, 8. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 54, 9. Clarke 44, 10. West Central Valley 43, 11. Centerville 29.5.

Girls

235

Mallory Tidman placed the highest for the girls in second place with 12 points.

After receiving a bye in round one, she took down RRNW’s Rachel Winfrey by fall in 1:17. She earned one point on escape in 0:55 while Winfrey earned two points for a reversal at 1:01. Tidman earned three points by takedown in 1:47.

The third round went to Keaton Simmerman (Central Decatur) 8-2 by all in 2:46. A penalty by Tidman in 0:09 gave one point to Simmerman with a reversal in 0:49 giving two points to Tidman. A near-fall by Simmerman at 1:11 earned her four points and the takedown at 1:47 her final three for the win.

190

Zariel Samuels placed third with nine points.

Samuels received a bye in round one and lost by 8-4 decision in round two to Kadyn Tierney (RRNW). Samuels scored the first points against her opponent with a takedown in 0:41 in period one for three. Period two had Tierney start with a penalty at 0:04 to give Samuels one point, but a takedown in 0:18 and escape at 1:36 gave Tierney four points. A takedown in 0:18 followed by an escape in 1:18 by Tierney over Samuels gave her four more points for the win.

Samuels’ third round was against West Central Valley’s Elyzah Olson, who lost by 7-2 fall in 1:50. Samuels scored three points with a takedown in 0:11 and another point for escape in 0:23. A reversal by Olson at 1:40 gave her two points but a takedown by Samuels in 1:43 gave her three more.

170

Yarersi Avilez placed fourth with seven points. She received a bye in round one and lost by 10-5 fall in 5:55 to Liora Loving (Central Decatur). Both wrestlers received stalling calls in period one before Loving scored three points with a takedown in 0:24 in period two. Avilez made an escape at 0:55 for one point and was taken down by Loving 20 seconds later. A subsequent escape by Avilez and reversal by Loving ended the period with Loving ahead 8-2. Loving scored two more points on a reversal in period three in 1:06 and the round ended with a takedown by Avilez in 1:14.

The third-place match went to Lily Deatsch (Carlisle) with a fall in 0:52.

135

Fernanda Silva placed fifth with five points for the Lady Indians. She lost by fall in 1:04 to Knoxville’s Andie Branson and won round two by fall in 0:49 over Laylah Jennings (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson).

Round three went to Silva with an 18-5 fall over Ella Bethards (Central Decatur) in 4:22. Bethards scored first with three points for a takedown, with Silva picking up two points on a reversal at 1:03 and four points for a near-fall at 0:50. Period two had Silva score three points for takedown, two for reversal and four for near-fall to Bethards’ two for reversal. Silva scored three points with a takedown in 1:49 in period three.

115

Daniella Landeros lost by fall in 0:10 in her first round against Addison McGinness (RRNW) and by fall in 0:44 in round two to Remy Lane of Saydel.

130

Cielo Ortiz lost by 18-8 major decision in the preliminary championships to Centerville’s Isla Avery. She lost by 16-1 technical fall in 2:54 to Sabrina Macke (Dallas Center-Grimes) in the consolation preliminary.

120

In her bout against Rylee VanDorn (Knoxville), Allison Corona lost by fall in 2:17. She earned three points in the round on an escape and reversal while VanDorn earned six for two takedowns. The second bout went to Delanee Smith (DCG) by fall in 4:33.

155

Alexe Severiano-Morales lost by 8-1 decision to Brianna Duarte (CBTF) in round one. Duarte put up two six points in period two with two takedowns while Severiano-Morales scored one on a takedown. Severiano-Morales received a penalty for stalling in period three to give Duarte one point. Durate scored her final point on an escape.

Boys

Davis County 52, Clarke 30

Earning points for Clarke were Urijah Fry in the 165-pound class with a fall over Svend Skaggs in 1:22 and Easton Brokaw over Trysten Armstrong with fall in 1:21 in the 190-pound class. Clarke received an six points apiece in the 285, 150 and 157-weight classes for forfeits.

Victor Milder (DC) won by 20-4 technical fall over Adair Rosales in 3:21 for five points in the 215-pound class. Calvin Williams (DC) earned five points for their team in the 132-weight class by an 18-3 technical fall in 4:24 over Jacob Kephas. At 175, Aries Derby (DC) won by fall in 3:39 over Erick Hernandez for six points. Six points were earned by Jaiven Jacob (DC) with a fall over Alexandro Ambriz in 0:38 at 144-pounds. Bowen Page lost by fall in 2:44 to Paxton Thompson (DC) in the 138-pound class and Angel Gomez-Perez by fall in 2:36 to Gage Moss (DC) to give the Mustangs 12 points.

Forfeits in the 113, 120 and 126 classes gave Davis County 18 points.

Chariton 51, Clarke 30

Point-earners for the Indians were Fry, Hill, Page, Torres and Gomez-Perez with six each.

Fry won by fall over Jaydon Narber in 1:44, Hill by fall over Drew Chandler in 1:21, Page by fall in 2:00 over Cameron Keller, Torres by fall in 1:01 over Ricco Thomas and Gomez-Perez by fall in 0:19 over Bentley Haywood.

Earning six points each for Chariton were Wesley Coleman by fall over Kephas in 3:36, Dylan Chandler by fall over Ambriz in 0:52, Bo Piers by fall in 2:41 over Brokaw and Dace Dyer by fall in 3:40 over Rosales. A 16-1 technical fall in 4:52 over Hernandez gave Levi Johnston five points and four points were earned by Dylan Wickett with a 16-8 major decision over Kaleb Short.

Eighteen points were earned by the Chargers with forfeits in the 113, 120 and 126-weight classes.

Centerville 37, Clarke 29

Fry, Torres and Page put up six points each for Clarke in their duals against Centerville. Fry took down Jake Hash with a fall in 0:52, Torres a fall in 1:14 over Aden Lancial and Page a fall in 0:44 over Finn Ward. Hill added five points with a 16-0 technical fall over Hayden Bratz in 4:34.

Earning six points each for Centerville were Ben Blizek with a fall in 0:48 over Short and Brian Snyder with a fall over Brokaw in 0:33. An 18-3 technical fall by Logan Hobart over Ambriz in 3:36 and a 16-1 technical fall in 3:11 by Jason Morrow over Rosales gave both Centerville wrestlers five points each. Adding three for Centerville was Jack Kaiser, with a 7-4 decision win over Hernandez.

Clarke received six points by forfeit in the 106-pound class and Centerville picked up 12 with forfeits in the 126 and 132-classes.

Both teams had double forfeits in the 113 and 120 classes.