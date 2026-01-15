Clarke takes first in Kenny Brammer tourney

Clarke bowling hosted their annual Kenny Brammer tournament last Thursday with Centerville and Creston in attendance. Both the boys and girls home teams came out victorious over the visiting teams. The boys posted a team score of 3,031 and the girls 2,479; opponents Centerville placed second in both with a score of 1,706 in boys and 1,816 in girls while Creston bowled to third with scores of 1,052 for boys and 1,307 girls.

All six boys took top honors in high game, series and total pins. Cole Jacobsen placed first in all three, with scores of 255, 436 and 457 respectively. Brett Orr placed second in high game with a score of 228 and fourth in both high series and total pins with scores of 406 in both. A score of 436 in total pins and high game gave Aydan Mathews second in both, and third in high game with a score of 223.

Third place with a score of 422 went to Bryce Giza in high series and total pins while his score of 214 put him in fourth in high games. Tayton Dudney finished in fifth in all three categories with scores of 212, 394 and 394. Rounding out the Indians in sixth place was Cooper Ciecalone with scores of 192, 379 and 379.

Over on the girls’ team Haylee Tipton placed first in high games with a score of 223 as well as first in high series and total pins with a score of 402. Kaitlyn Glenn picked up second in all three with scores of 182 in high game and 346 in high series and total pins. Coming in third in high series and total pins was Emily Glenn with a 334 in each while a high game score of 175 placed her in fourth.

Fifth place in high game went to Essa Jones-Clark with a score of 170 and she picked up fourth in high series and pins with a score of 322. Libby Wright came in sixth in high games with a score of 166 and a score of 311 gave her fifth in total pins and high series. Abbi Nash placed seventh in the high game with a score of 127 and eighth in high series and total pins with a score of 252.