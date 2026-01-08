Clarke wins 3 of 4 match-ups

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Clarke wrestlers traveled west on Saturday for the Bob Hunt Invitational where they faced off against Omaha Roncalli Catholic, Griswold, East Mills and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, winning three of four match-ups.

Clarke 54,

RONC 30

The bout against Roncalli Catholic saw just four contested matches take place, with Clarke and RONC splitting wins.

At 150 pounds, Clarke’s Kaleb Short won by fall over Nhaial Mareng in 2:31. In the 190-pound weight class, Easton Brokaw won by fall in 0:58 over David Bradley. Jacob Kephas fell to RONC’s JaKoby Devereaux in 1:50 in the 132-pound class and Matthew Magallon to Jordan Martinez (RONC) in 0:44 at the 144 class. Each win earned the respective team six points.

All other weight classes were forfeited, with six points given to the non-forfeiting team.

Clarke 50, Griswold 12

Five of seven Clarke wrestlers won their matches over Griswold, with two earning six points apiece. At 165 pounds, Urijah Fry took down Dane Carey in 0:24 for six points. Magallon added six more points for the Indians by taking down Alex Rasmussen in 1:47.

photo East Mills wrestling

Bowen Page of Clarke (back) won by fall in 1:48 over East Mills’ James Cantwell (front).

In the 138-pound class, Bowen Page won by 17-1 technical fall over Hayden Jones in 3:14 for five points, and five points were earned by Angel Gomez-Perez in the 106-weight class with a 20-2 technical fall over Sladynn Jones in 6:00. Lincoln Hill won by major decision 13-2 over Gunner Amos in the 157-weight class for four points.

Falling to their opponents were Short and John Sanga.

All other weight classes were forfeited, with six points given to the non-forfeiting team.

Clarke 57, East Mills 5

Page logged six points for Clarke with a fall over James Cantwell in 1:48. Magallon added three more with a 12-7 decision over Landon Gibbs. Five points were awarded to East Mills as Clarke’s Ivan Greif lost by 17-2 technical fall in 3:46 to Curtis Jackson in the 175-pound weight class.

All other weight classes were forfeited, with six points given to the non-forfeiting team.

Thomas Jefferson 64, Clarke 25

The Indians had three wins in their matches against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. Fry took down Coleton Townsend by fall in 2:53 for six points, Short won by major decision 17-6 over Kyler Stewart to earn four points and Gomez-Perez by 8-2 decision over Trayton Boland for three points.

Page lost by major decision 18-8 to Jeremiah Brooks, Hill by fall in 5:33 to Mayson Kramer, Grief by fall in 2:17 to Zechariah Le, Brokaw by fall in 1:31 to Bryson Ballantyne and Luke Pontier (215 class) by fall in 1:53 to Kaeleb Myers.

All other weight classes were forfeited, with six points given to the non-forfeiting team.