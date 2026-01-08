Archers take aim at Afton

AFTON – The Clarke and Murray archery teams participated in the First Annual Dick Stream Memorial archery tournaments Saturday at East Union High School.

In the 3D tournament, the Murray High School placed fourth with a team score of 1,546 while individually Brock Heaberlin took sixth place with a score of 271. Middle schooler Hagen Mills placed seventh with 257 for girls while Lane Mumaw took first in elementary boys with a score of 248 and Jemma Parrish sixth in elementary girls 158 points.

The Clarke middle school team with 1,345 points with individual placers Dayton Howe took 10th for boys with a score of 250 and Chloe Cockayne eighth for girls with 250. Brecken Porter placed eighth in elementary boys with 186.

In the Bullseye tournament, the Murray High School team placed seven of seven teams with a score of 2,922. Individually, Mills placed 10th with a score of 264 for Murray. Murray elementary boys Mumaw and Chase LeMastres placed third and sixth respectively with scores of 242 and 231 and Parrish ninth for girls with a 192.

Individual placers for Clarke in the bullseye tournament were Cockayne in fifth with 272 points and Jayden Lampe for middle school boys in eighth with 265. Georgia Eckels placed tenth for the Clarke elementary girls with a score of 185 and Porter came in eighth with 229.

3D

High school

Chris Halterman-West (M), 259

Levi White (Cl.), 258

Hunter Richman (M), 258

Keira Mumaw (M), 253

Landon Fry (Cl.), 248

Dwight Humphrey (Cl.), 245

Joey Turpin (Cl.), 244

Carson Jones (Cl.), 240

Claire Smith (M), 227

Payton Offenburger (M), 224

Daisy Grubbs (M), 214

Libby Wright (Cl.), 213

Brayden LeMastres (M), 211

Jordan Davis (M), 206

Peyton Chenoweth (M), 190

Cayden Palmer (M), 183

Zane Burgus (M), 164

Middle school

Jayden (Cl.), 242

Swayze Berry (M), 237

Dillyliah Catalano (M), 216

Braiden Wells (Cl.), 214

Katana Ford (Cl.), 201

Keely Craig (M), 195

Rylee Collins (Cl.), 188

Brynnley Porter (Cl.), 131

Elementary

Brecken (Cl.), 186

Cameron Lampe (Cl.), 170

Zeb Burgus (M), 154

Chase LeMastres (M), 145

Molly Norman (M), 109

Delaney Sorter (M), 109

Bullseye

High school

Heaberlin (M), 265

White (Cl.), 262

Humphrey (Cl.), 261

Richman (M), 261

Keira Mumaw (M), 259

Casey Wade (Cl.), 256

Halterman-West (M), 256

Fry (Cl.), 256

Wright (Cl.), 246

Jones (Cl.), 241

Turpin (Cl.), 240

Lucas Wilkins (Cl.), 239

Ryne Kastler (Cl.), 237

Berry (M), 235

Alexis McDole (Cl.), 234

Claire Smith (M), 228

Brayden LeMastres (M), 227

Daisy Grubbs (M), 225

Chenoweth (M), 222

Davis (M), 219

Offenburger (M), 212

Cayden Palmer (M), 184

Zane (M), 157

Luke Wade (Cl.), 153

Middle school

Michael Smith (Cl.), 246

Katana (Cl.), 236

Bentley Hawk (Cl.), 233

Collins (Cl.), 229

Catalano (M), 229

Sangvane Ford (Cl.), 218

Wells (Cl.), 207

Chayden Schwery (Cl.), 192

Craig (M), 192

Brynnley (Cl.), 185

Waylon Davis (M), 111

Elementary

Cameron (Cl.), 201

Craig (M), 192

Aubriana Houge (Cl.), 161

Norman (M), 159

Zeb (M), 157

Addi White (Cl.), 138

Sorter (M), 136

Davyn Hawxby (Cl.), 120

Eleanor Brooks (Cl.), 105