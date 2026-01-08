Archers take aim at Afton

AFTON – The Clarke and Murray archery teams participated in the First Annual Dick Stream Memorial archery tournaments Saturday at East Union High School.
In the 3D tournament, the Murray High School placed fourth with a team score of 1,546 while individually Brock Heaberlin took sixth place with a score of 271. Middle schooler Hagen Mills placed seventh with 257 for girls while Lane Mumaw took first in elementary boys with a score of 248 and Jemma Parrish sixth in elementary girls 158 points.
The Clarke middle school team with 1,345 points with individual placers Dayton Howe took 10th for boys with a score of 250 and Chloe Cockayne eighth for girls with 250. Brecken Porter placed eighth in elementary boys with 186.
In the Bullseye tournament, the Murray High School team placed seven of seven teams with a score of 2,922. Individually, Mills placed 10th with a score of 264 for Murray. Murray elementary boys Mumaw and Chase LeMastres placed third and sixth respectively with scores of 242 and 231 and Parrish ninth for girls with a 192.
Individual placers for Clarke in the bullseye tournament were Cockayne in fifth with 272 points and Jayden Lampe for middle school boys in eighth with 265. Georgia Eckels placed tenth for the Clarke elementary girls with a score of 185 and Porter came in eighth with 229.
3D
High school
Chris Halterman-West (M), 259
Levi White (Cl.), 258
Hunter Richman (M), 258
Keira Mumaw (M), 253
Landon Fry (Cl.), 248
Dwight Humphrey (Cl.), 245
Joey Turpin (Cl.), 244
Carson Jones (Cl.), 240
Claire Smith (M), 227
Payton Offenburger (M), 224
Daisy Grubbs (M), 214
Libby Wright (Cl.), 213
Brayden LeMastres (M), 211
Jordan Davis (M), 206
Peyton Chenoweth (M), 190
Cayden Palmer (M), 183
Zane Burgus (M), 164
Middle school
Jayden (Cl.), 242
Swayze Berry (M), 237
Dillyliah Catalano (M), 216
Braiden Wells (Cl.), 214
Katana Ford (Cl.), 201
Keely Craig (M), 195
Rylee Collins (Cl.), 188
Brynnley Porter (Cl.), 131
Elementary
Brecken (Cl.), 186
Cameron Lampe (Cl.), 170
Zeb Burgus (M), 154
Chase LeMastres (M), 145
Molly Norman (M), 109
Delaney Sorter (M), 109
Bullseye
High school
Heaberlin (M), 265
White (Cl.), 262
Humphrey (Cl.), 261
Richman (M), 261
Keira Mumaw (M), 259
Casey Wade (Cl.), 256
Halterman-West (M), 256
Fry (Cl.), 256
Wright (Cl.), 246
Jones (Cl.), 241
Turpin (Cl.), 240
Lucas Wilkins (Cl.), 239
Ryne Kastler (Cl.), 237
Berry (M), 235
Alexis McDole (Cl.), 234
Claire Smith (M), 228
Brayden LeMastres (M), 227
Daisy Grubbs (M), 225
Chenoweth (M), 222
Davis (M), 219
Offenburger (M), 212
Cayden Palmer (M), 184
Zane (M), 157
Luke Wade (Cl.), 153
Middle school
Michael Smith (Cl.), 246
Katana (Cl.), 236
Bentley Hawk (Cl.), 233
Collins (Cl.), 229
Catalano (M), 229
Sangvane Ford (Cl.), 218
Wells (Cl.), 207
Chayden Schwery (Cl.), 192
Craig (M), 192
Brynnley (Cl.), 185
Waylon Davis (M), 111
Elementary
Cameron (Cl.), 201
Craig (M), 192
Aubriana Houge (Cl.), 161
Norman (M), 159
Zeb (M), 157
Addi White (Cl.), 138
Sorter (M), 136
Davyn Hawxby (Cl.), 120
Eleanor Brooks (Cl.), 105