Clarke archers compete in three events

DES MOINES – Clarke archery members participated in the Grand View Christian Invitational Dec. 20, with the team having several top 10 placements.

For high school boys, Masan Redman placed second with a score of 286 and Dwight Humphrey in eighth with a score of 272.

Middle school boys had Connor Wilkins in seventh with a score of 262 and Dayton Howe in 10th with a score of 254 with middle school girl Chloe Cockayne in eighth with a score of 259.

In elementary boys, Cameron Lampe placed third with a score of 222, Brecken Porter fifth with a score of 209 and Davyn Hawxby in tenth with a score of 158 and elementary girl Georgia Eckels in tenth with a score of 174.

High school scores

Libby Wright, 267

Carson Jones, 253

Jordan Murphy, 253

Levi White, 253

Casey Wade, 228

Luke Wade, 227

Joey Turpin, 223

Natalie McGaw, 186

Lucas Wilkins, 185

Middle school scores

Sangvane Ford, 225

Katana Ford, 219

Brynnley Porter, 211

Braiden Wells, 202

Paxtyn Plummer, 142

Olivia Nelson, 133

Elementary scores

Addi White, 146

Aubriana Houge, 124

LEON – At the Central Decatur 3D tournament Dec. 26, Turpin placed first in high school boys with a score of 235 and Wright picked up third for high school girls with a score of 229.

On the middle school boys team, Jayden Lampe placed fourth with 254 and Connor fifth with 246 while over on the girls side Katana placed third with 208 and Rylee Collins fourth with 183. Cameron placed third in elementary boys with a score of 156.

In the bullseye tournament Dec. 27, Redman placed first in high school boys with a score of 289.

In elementary girls Joella Hatfield took second in girls with a score of 226 and in boys Cameron ninth with 205.

High school scores

Humphrey, 268

Wright, 264

Levi, 260

Casey, 257

Turpin, 246

Lucas, 236

Ryne Kastler, 223

Luke, 190

Middle school scores

Jayden, 256

Connor, 252

Collins, 231

Sangvane, 226

Michael Smith, 224

Katana, 224

Wells, 195

Olivia, 126

Elementary scores

Eleanor Brooks, 160

Hawxby, 155

Eckels, 148

Addi, 129

Natalie Nelson, 75