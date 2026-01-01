Clarke archers compete in three events

DES MOINES – Clarke archery members participated in the Grand View Christian Invitational Dec. 20, with the team having several top 10 placements.
For high school boys, Masan Redman placed second with a score of 286 and Dwight Humphrey in eighth with a score of 272.
Middle school boys had Connor Wilkins in seventh with a score of 262 and Dayton Howe in 10th with a score of 254 with middle school girl Chloe Cockayne in eighth with a score of 259.
In elementary boys, Cameron Lampe placed third with a score of 222, Brecken Porter fifth with a score of 209 and Davyn Hawxby in tenth with a score of 158 and elementary girl Georgia Eckels in tenth with a score of 174.
High school scores
Libby Wright, 267
Carson Jones, 253
Jordan Murphy, 253
Levi White, 253
Casey Wade, 228
Luke Wade, 227
Joey Turpin, 223
Natalie McGaw, 186
Lucas Wilkins, 185
Middle school scores
Sangvane Ford, 225
Katana Ford, 219
Brynnley Porter, 211
Braiden Wells, 202
Paxtyn Plummer, 142
Olivia Nelson, 133
Elementary scores
Addi White, 146
Aubriana Houge, 124
LEON – At the Central Decatur 3D tournament Dec. 26, Turpin placed first in high school boys with a score of 235 and Wright picked up third for high school girls with a score of 229.
On the middle school boys team, Jayden Lampe placed fourth with 254 and Connor fifth with 246 while over on the girls side Katana placed third with 208 and Rylee Collins fourth with 183. Cameron placed third in elementary boys with a score of 156.
In the bullseye tournament Dec. 27, Redman placed first in high school boys with a score of 289.
In elementary girls Joella Hatfield took second in girls with a score of 226 and in boys Cameron ninth with 205.
High school scores
Humphrey, 268
Wright, 264
Levi, 260
Casey, 257
Turpin, 246
Lucas, 236
Ryne Kastler, 223
Luke, 190
Middle school scores
Jayden, 256
Connor, 252
Collins, 231
Sangvane, 226
Michael Smith, 224
Katana, 224
Wells, 195
Olivia, 126
Elementary scores
Eleanor Brooks, 160
Hawxby, 155
Eckels, 148
Addi, 129
Natalie Nelson, 75