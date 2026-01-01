2025 - A Year in Review of sports

Highlights of the first six months of 2025 in Clarke and Murray sports.

Murray basketball improved their season to 6-3 for the girls and 7-2 for the boys after winning all of the games the first week back from winter break.

————————

The Clarke Lady Indians basketball team found their first win of the season with a 54-33 win over Cardinal at home.

————————

At the annual John J. Harris Tournament in Corning, the boys wrestling team placed 20th of 27 teams. Urijah Fry took fifth in the 150-pound weight class, the only medalist for the team.

————————

Three Clarke seniors signed their letters of intent to continue their sports careers in college. Continuing on in cross county at Indian Hills Community College was Claire Jacobsen, while Hunter Reilli-Kight and Justin Hollinger signed their intent to compete with the Marshalltown Community College esports team

————————

A 2-point shot made by Brock Watson with just 1.5 seconds left in Clarke’s basketball game against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was enough to stop the game from going into overtime and win Clarke the game 58-56.

————————

Five Clarke wrestlers placed at the South Central Conference tournament - Urijah Fry, second; Milad Ibraheem, fourth; Lincoln Hill, fourth; Conner Williams, third and Angel Torres, fourth.

————————

The Clarke boys bowling team broke a school record for a high score with a total of 3,166 at a home triangular against Creston and Davis County.

————————

Thirteen Clarke archers qualified to go on to the state tournament spread across bullseye and 3D. On the bowling side, Aydan Mathews was the team’s lone qualifier for state.

————————

Clarke girls’ track boasted two medalists at Albia - Kya Thornton took gold and silver in the 200m and 100m dashes respectively and Reagan Fry gold and bronze in the 400m hurdles and long jump respectively.

————————

Clarke boys’ track took first at home in the Crawford Invitational with a bevy of tracksters finishing in top-three spots.

————————

The Murray 800m relay team of Nolan Gannon, Keegan Chew, AJ Clarke and Keaton Brammer set a new school record with a time of 1:42.91, shaving nearly three seconds off of the previous 2017 record.

————————

A season-best score of 170 on the green won the Clarke boys’ golf team their home meet, with Ryan Diehl taking first and Aydan Mathews second.

————————

Two Clarke girls’ track events advance to state - Kya Thornton in the 100m dash and the shuttle hurdle relay team of Josie Moore, Miah Graves, Finely Cooper and Reagan Fry.

————————

A 3-1 win over Washington was enough to advance the Clarke boys’ soccer/fútbol club on to the semifinals, where they fell 4-0 in round two against Williamsburg.