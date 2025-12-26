Redettes take down Lady Indians

Matching the Centerville Redettes in the first quarter last Thursday, the Lady Indians found themselves trailing by halftime and unable to make up the deficit to fall 59-44 at home.

Just two minute into play saw Centerville’s Addison Tuttle make two 3-point shots to give them an early lead before Maisy McCoy made her first of five 3-point shots to cut the lead in half. A follow-up 3-point attempt by Centerville was negated by a travel call. A drive up the lane by Regan Fry added another two for Clarke.

Missed baskets hampered both teams for a couple of minutes until a pass from Reese Shaw to McCoy for a three gave Clarke their first lead of the night before Centerville tied it back up. Fry went one for two on a pair of free throws and Centerville put up two quick baskets. With the first quarter winding down, a 3-pointer by Miah Graves re-tied the score 12-12.

Both teams added points quickly at the start of the second quarter before Centerville pulled away on a shooting spree to give them a 24-16 lead before Shaw made a triple. As the quarter ran down, the Redettes added seven more points to give themselves a 31-19 advantage going into halftime.

McCoy scored the first points in the third quarter on a pair of free throws with stolen balls and rebounds by Centerville adding to their score. Fry added three points in the quarter - one basket and one free throw - and McCoy another four - one three-pointer and one free throw - to bring the score 46-28 in Centerville’s favor to end the third.

The fourth quarter saw the Lady Indians score their most points of the night with 16, though it was not enough to overcome the Redettes who put up another 13 of their own. McCoy added nine more points, Fry and Emilee Boyd two each with Libby Winter’s scoring the final Clarke points of the game with a triple.

Earlier in the week, Clarke fell 54-42 at home to Davis County. They exit 2025 1-5 on the season. They will be at Woodward-Granger Jan. 5 when they return from break.