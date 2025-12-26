Murray basketball scores

Murray 56, Essex 26

ESSEX – The Murray Lady Mustangs took down the Lady Trojans by 30 points 56-26 Dec. 15 on the road. Maliya Berry made 24 points followed by Keirsten Klein with 17; Berry made the team’s only 3-point shot of the night. Overall, Murray had a 44.1% field goal percentage.

Berry led the team in steals and rebounds with eight and seven respectively.

Essex 66, Murray 57

ESSEX – A game that went into overtime saw the Trojans emerge victorious 66-57 over the Mustangs.

With only three Murray points scored in the first quarter, the Mustangs came back to score 14 in the second, 21 in the third and 11 in the fourth to tie up the game.

AJ Clarke scored over half of the team’s points with 36, including seven triples. Keegan Chew came in with seven points, Lawson Cleghorn and Daniel Gard four each, Trevor Eckles three, Keaton Brammer two and Bryson Fuller one.

Clarke logged eight blocks and nine rebounds while Chew led in steals with seven.

Twin Cedars 68,

Murray 47

At home against Twin Cedar Dec. 16, the Sabers ran off to an early start that they held to win the game 68-47.

Clarke led the game with 25 points with half of the team’s 3-point shots with two. He also had six rebounds and five blocks. Christopher Halterman-West added six points that included two 3-pointers.

Eckels had the most rebounds for the team with seven. Four steals were one each by Clarke, Fuller, Gard and Wyatt Patton.

Murray 56,

Melcher-Dallas 22

MELCHER-DALLAS – The Lady Mustangs took down the Lady Saints 56-22 Friday night on the road.

Berry made 13 of the team’s total points with Klein and Frederick picking up 12 each. Mallory Page and Aylah Miller added six points apiece, Abigail Neisemier four and Karina Romero three.

Klein and Romero led the team in rebounds with seven apiece of 22 total while Page logged five steals.

The team heads into winter break with a 5-3 record and will be at Moravia Jan. 6 when they return to the hardwood.

Melcher-Dallas 58, Murray 47

MELCHER-DALLAS – With an early deficit against the Saints Dec. 19, the Mustangs were able to lessen the point gap but not enough to take down the previously 0-5 home team who emerged victorious 58-47.

Clarke finished off his week with another double-digit scoring game with 29 points that included three 3-point shots and eight of 12 at the free-throw line. Eckels put up six points, Brammer five with one triple, two apiece from Fuller, Gard and Cleghorn and one from Chew.

High rebounds went to Clarke with eight and six apiece to Eckels and Gard. Clarke came in with four blocks and Gard three of the team’s 11.

The Mustangs stand at 1-7 on the season. They will return from winter break with a game at Moravia Jan. 6.