Clarke grapplers fall at Creston

CRESTON – Clarke boys and girls wrestling attended a triangular Dec. 16 with Creston and Glenwood. The boys fell 54-18 to the home team and 77-11 to Glenwood.

Against Glenwood, Urijah Fry and Bowen Page were the one two Indians to earn points for the team. Fry, 165 pounds, won by fall in 0:46 over Trey Williamson for six points. Five points went to Page, 138 pounds, for a 16-1 technical fall in 4:31 over Charlie McDonald.

Losing in their weight classes against Glenwood were Matthew Magallon, Easton Brokaw, Adair Rosales and Angel Torres. Magallon, 150 pounds, lost by fall in 1:48 to Connor Wear. Brokaw, 190, lost by fall to Landon Echelberry in 0:53. A fall in 1:51 by Rosales, 215, went to Mason Koehler and 285-pound Torres lost by fall in 1:18 to Drake Buthe.

Glenwood earned six points in each of the following weight classes by forfeit: 120, 126, 113, 106, 175, 132, 157 and 144.

The dual against Creston had three Indians earn six points each - Fry, Brokaw and Rosales. Fry took down Jose Avila by fall in 1:43, Brokaw over Riggins Hanson by fall in 3:42 and Rosales Thomas Mikkelsen by fall in 1:09.

Magallon fell in 2:37 to Brodrick Phelps, Torres to Gunner Martwick in 1:02 and Page fell to Lane Travis in 3:37.

Forfeits went in Creston’s favor in 144, 157, 175, 120, 126 and 132 weight classes. Double forfeits were seen in both the 106 and 113-weight classes.

The girls team fell to Creston 42-24 and lost by one to Glenwood 31-30.

Mallory Tidman, 190, won her bout over Creston’s Christina Strand by fall in 1:10 to earn six points fro the Lady Indians. Wrestling at 125, Allison Corona also earned six points for the team with a fall in 2:54 over Corbin Williamson.

Clarke wrestlers Daniella Landeros, Cielo Ortiz, Yarersi Avilez and Alexe Severiano-Morales each lost by fall in their weight classes. Landeros, 110, lost in 1:39 to Eva Chesnut; Ortiz, 135 by fall in 2:21 to Grace Keeler; Avilez, 170 by fall in 2:34 to Lydia Williams and Severiano-Morales, 155, to Kora Lohoff in 1:14.

Clarke wrestler Alexe Severiano-Morales works on Glenwood's Ruby Roker. (CNA photo Cheyenne Roche)

Double-forfeits were had in the 105, 120 and 140-weight classes. Clarke earned six points per forfeit in the 145 and 235-pound weight classes while Creston earned six points per forfeit in the 100, 115 and 130-weight classes.

Tidman won her round over Bella Duncan by a quick fall in 0:10. Severiano-Morales won hers in 3:12 over Ruby Roker. Ortiz took down Lauralyse Spencer in 3:06.

Falling to their Glenwood opponents by fall were Corona in 2:19 to Audrina Johansen, Landeros in 0:33 to Skylar Odorizzi and Vargas to Brooklynn Coover in 1:51.

Clarke earned six points each for forfeits in the 170 and 235-pound weight classes while Glenwood earned six points per forfeit in the 105 and 135-pound weight classes. Double forfeits were seen in the 100, 115, 120 and 140-pound weight classes.

A one-point tiebreaker was awarded to Glenwood.