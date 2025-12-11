Three wrestlers medal at Greenfield, team places fifth

GREENFIELD – The Clarke boys wrestling team’s season is off to a great start as they finished fifth of 12 teams Saturday with 115.5 points at the Coach Riley Invitational at Nodaway Valley with three earning medals.

Taking first place in the 165-pound weight class was Urijah Fry. Fry won round one by a fall over Kase Coleman (Bedford) in 0:52, followed by a fall over Jacob Gerlock (CAM) in 0:19. Round three against Gavin Wetzel (Southwest Valley) ended in a fall in 1:11 for Fry over Wetzel, and the final round went to Fry in 1:27 by fall over Mason Allen (Central Decatur).

Clarke's Lincoln Hill scoops a leg from Mount Ayr's Nathan Roemer in the Coach Riley Invitational Saturday in Greenfield. Roemer went on to win the 138-pound championship over Hill. (ACFP photo Caleb Nelson)

Lincoln Hill placed second in the 157-weight class. He won his first round by a fall over Knoxville’s Mason Sage in 3:26 followed by a 13-11 decision over Matthew Nelson (Nodaway Valley) in round two. Hill fell in 3:08 to Nathan Roemer (Mount Ayr) in the third round.

Also taking a second place finish was 106-pound wrestler Angel Gomez-Perez. He received a bye in the first two rounds, and won by fall at 4:00 over Bentley Calvin (Bedford) in round three. The final round went to Fisher Graves (Clarinda) by a fall in 3:11).

John Sanga took fourth in the 215-pound class. He took a bye in round one and won over Lane Clark (Pleasantville) by fall in 3:05. He lost round three to Aden Jackson (Waukee Northwest) by fall in 5:16 and won by fall in 3:03 over Quentin Shaull (Nodaway Valley) in round four. Round five had Sanga fall to Cutter Frisbie (Central Decatur) in 1:00.

At 138 pounds, Bowen Page placed fifth. Receiving a bye in the first round, he won by major decision 15-3 over Micha Hume (Pleasantville) in round two. He lost by fall in 5:43 to Erick West (Southwest Valley) in round three and by fall to Brody Sparks (Southwest Valley) in 3:41 in round four. Page faced Hume again in the final round, winning by a 15-10 decision.

Erick Hernandez placed fifth in the 175-pound class. With a bye in the first two rounds, he lost by fall in 3:13 to Drake Kiesel (AHSTW) in round three. Round four went to Hernandez by fall over Tripp Miller (Pleasantville) in 0:56, followed by a fall to Issac Mathema (Waukee Northwest) in 4:27 in round five. The final round went to Hernandez with a fall

in 2:26 over Knoxville’s Jace Kading.

Taking sixth at 285 was Angel Torres. Torres received a bye in round one and won by fall in 0:45 in round two over Jonathan Morales (Mount Ayr); he lost by medical forfeit in his final three rounds.

The boys head to Saydel Saturday for a tournament.

ACFP photos Caleb Nelson

Top: Urijah Fry won by fall in 0:52 against Bedford’s Kase Coleman.

Left: Lincoln Hill holds on to Mount Ayr’s Nathan Roemer.