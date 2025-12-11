Panthers outpace Indians

Coming off of a 74-53 loss at home against Interstate 35 to start their season, the Clarke Indians went down 85-41 to the Class 3A state runner-up Friday at home.

Taking first possession of the ball, Knoxville put up a quick two points to start the game. A series of missed shots and rebounds by both soon ended with Knoxville’s Lincoln Norris’ first of three 3-pointers of the evening. With a seven point lead, Peyton Lynn put up the first two for Clarke followed by a Knoxville point for the visiting team’s 9-2 lead.

The Panthers made quick work of the scoreboard adding another 11 points before Ethan Danley made it in for two to trail 20-4. A 3-point shot followed by a basket gave Knoxville another 5 while the Indians struggled to have shots connect with the basket. A pair of back-to-back 3-point shots by Ryan Diehl bumped Clarke up to 10 points as they finished the first quarter trailing 28-10.

Continuing with a fast pace, Knoxville kicked off the second quarter with a 3-pointer, a blocked shot on Lynn and a slam dunk by their Jackson Reed. Knoxville continued to race ahead of Clarke, shooting to a 51-10 lead before a basket by Sullivan White gave Clarke two more. Under pressure, Diehl made a corner three with under a minute in the half; Diehl made four 3-point shots and totaled 21 points in the game. Another slam dunk by Reed gave Knoxville a 40 point lead of 55-15 going into halftime.

The third quarter started out slower with points for both teams, the score settling at 67-22. It was past the halfway mark before both teams found their footing and added to their scores to approach the final quarter with Knoxville ahead 77-33.

Both Clarke and Knoxville made eight points in the fourth quarter of play. Behind Diehl’s 21 game points was Jordyn Deleon Elias with eight. Lynn had the team’s most rebounds with five, while Diehl had three of the team’s five blocks.

Earlier in the week, the Indians hosted Interstate 35, with the Roadrunners picking up a 74-53 win. High scorers for that game were Lynn with 17 and Diehl with 13 while Danley logged 15 rebounds

Knoxville 85, Clarke 53

KNOXVILLE (85) – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 33 10-15 85. Lincoln Norris 7 0-0 17, Jackson Reed 6 1-2 14, Tristan Stevenson 7 0-1 14, Drake Larson 4 5-6 15, Cael Cook 4 0-0 10, Eli Fuller 3 3-4 9, Brody Higginbotham 1 0-0 3, Alex Kelley 1 1-2 3. FG shooting – 33-57 (57.9%). 3-point shots – 9 (Norris 3, Larson 2, Cook 2, Higginbotham 1, Reed 1). Rebounds – 32 (Norris 5, Stevenson 5, Cook 5). Assists – 24 (Larson 11, Cook 5). Steals – 12. Blocks – 3 (Fuller 2, Reed 1). Turnovers – 9. Team fouls – 11. Fouled out – 0.

CLARKE (41) – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 16 4-7 41. Peyton Lynn 2 0-2 5, Ryan Diehl 8 1-1 21, Sullivan White 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Deleon Elias 3 2-2 8, Ethan Danley 2 0-0 4, Edwin Ramos 0 1-2 1. FG shooting – 16-42 (38.1%). 3-point shots – 5 (Lynn 1, Diehl 4). Rebounds – 23 (Lynn 5, Diehl 4, Deleon Elias 4, Danley 4, Ramos 3). Assists – 5 (Lynn 2, Diehl 2, Deleon Elias 1). Steals – 4 (Diehl 1, Deleon Elias 1, Danley 1, Ramos 1). Blocks – 5 (Diehl 3, Deleon Elias 1, Danley 1). Turnovers – 21. Team fouls – 17. Fouled out – 1 (Danley).

Interstate 35 74, Clarke 53

CLARKE (53)

Totals – (FG FT PTS) 24 2-9 53. Lynn 7 2-2 17, Diehl 6 0-0 13, Deleon Elias 4 0-0 8, Danley 4 0-4 8, Tate Shriver 2 0-1 4, Ramos 1 0-0 3. FG shooting – 24-67 (35.8%). 3-point shots – 3 (Lynn 1, Diehl 1, Ramos 1). Rebounds – 39 (Danley 15). Assists – 7 (Diehl 4, Deleon Elias 2, Bryce Giza 1). Steals – 8 (Lynn 1, Diehl 4, Deleon Elias 2, Giza 1). Blocks – 1 (Diehl). Turnovers – 16. Team fouls – 17. Fouled out – 0.

INTERSTATE 35 (74) – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 30 6-14 74. FG shooting – 30-65 (46.2%). 3-point shots – 8. Rebounds – 43. Assists – 20. Steals – 8. Blocks – 1. Turnovers – 17. Team fouls – 11. Fouled out –0.