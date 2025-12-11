Mustangs 0-3 following opening week losses

The Murray Mustangs boys’ basketball team faced a tough opening week of play, as they fell in all three of their games on the road.

LAMONI – Officially opening their season at Lamoni last Tuesday, the Demons took an early lead over the Mustangs before ultimately winning the contest 54-33. Up 27-8 at halftime, Murray rallied to lead by an 11-point deficit at the end of the third quarter, but were unable to match Lamoni’s scoring in the fourth. Lamoni’s score was helped with 24 points from 3-pointers compared to no 3-point shots made by Murray.

Lawson Cleghorn and AJ Clarke led the team in scoring, putting up 11 and 10 points respectively. Cleghorn totaled 11 of the team’s 66 total rebounds followed by Clarke with 5. Murray turned the ball over 21 times and had 13 fouls to Lamoni’s 14 turnovers and 16 fouls.

Lamoni 54, Murray 33

MURRAY (33) – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 15 3-11 33. Lawson Cleghorn 5 1-2 11, AJ Clarke 4 2-4 10, Keaton Grismore 1 0-0 4, Keegan Chew 1 0-2 2, Keaton Brammer 1 0-2 2, Daniel Gard 1 0-0 2, Trevor Eckels 1 0-1 2. FG shooting – 15-38 (39.5%). 3-point goals – 0-12. Rebounds – 66 (Cleghorn 11).

Assists – 13 (Grismore 3, Brammer 3, Chew 2, Clarke 2, Gard 2, Bryson Fuller 1). Steals – 5 (Grismore 2, Clarke 2, Brammer 1). Blocks – 2. Turnovers – 21. Team fouls – 13. Fouled out – 0.

LAMONI (54) – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 21 4-12 54. FG shooting – 21-59 (35.6%). 3-point goals – 8. Rebounds – 3. Assists – 16. Steals – 15 . Blocks – 0. Turnovers – 14. Team fouls – 16. Fouled out – 0.

BEDFORD – At Bedford Thursday, the Bulldogs ran over the Mustangs 60-26.

Chew led the team in scoring, making 11 points that included two, three-point shots. Clarke picked up seven points and Cleghorn six with Trevor Eckels adding the remaining two points. With 24 total rebounds, Cleghorn accounted for eight total.

Bedford 60, Murray 26

MURRAY 26 – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 10 3-8 26. Chew 3 3-6 11, Clarke 3 0-0 7, Cleghorn 3 0-0 6, Eckels 1 0-0 2. FG shooting – 10-41 (24.4%). 3-point shots – 3 (Chew 2, Clarke 1). Rebounds – 24 (Cleghorn 8). Assists – 5 (Chew 3, Cleghorn 1, Eckels 1). Steals – 4 (Chew 1, Clarke 2, Eckels 1). Blocks – 3 (Gard 1, Cleghorn 1, Clarke 1). Turnovers – 20. Team fouls – 10. Fouled out – 0.

BEDFORD 60 Stats not available.

MOULTON – Friday saw a 62-41 loss to the Moulton-Udell Eagles.

The Mustangs took the lead in the first quarter, ending the period up 12-4. The Eagles held the Mustangs down in the second quarter, putting up 25 points while the visitors only put up four. The third quarter saw 22 points for Moulton-Udell to Murray’s 14, widening the score to 51-30. As the Mustangs tried to rear back up to take the lead, they were unable to as both teams made 11 points in the final quarter of play.

Gard scored the most points for the Mustangs with 13 followed by Chew with 12, of which nine points came from 3-point shots. Clarke had 12 of the team’s 31 total rebounds.

Moulton-Udell 62, Murray 41

MURRAY 41 – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 13 11-28 41. Chew 3 3-8 12, Brammer 1 0-2 3, Clarke 2 4-6 8, Gard 6 1-4 13, Cleghorn 1 0-0 2, Eckels 0 2-6 2, Bryson Fuller 0 1-2 1. FG shooting – 13-52 (25%). 3-point shots – 4 (Chew 3, Brammer 1). Rebounds – 31 (Clarke 12, Eckels 5). Assists – 4 (Brammer 2, Clarke 1, Cleghorn 1). Steals – 11 (Chew 2, Brammer 1, Clarke 3, Gard 3, Fuller 1, Eckels 1). Blocks – 6 (Clarke 3, Gard 2, Cleghorn 1). Turnovers – 25. Team fouls – 15. Fouled out – 0.

MOULTON-UDELL 62 – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 22 10-15 62. FG shooting – 22-55 (40.0%). 3-point shots – 8. Rebounds – 30. Assists – 9. Steals – 9. Blocks – 3. Turnovers – 20. Team fouls – 24. Fouled out – 1.

This week saw Murray host Diagonal on Tuesday, and they travel to Seymour tomorrow.