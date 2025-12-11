Murray girls shoot to 2-1

In this first week of play action, the Murray girls’ basketball team won two games and lost one.

At Lamoni last Monday, they bested the Lady Demons 54-13. Going into halftime up 32-5, Murray held the home team to just seven points over the final two quarters to their 22.

Against Bedford, the Lady Bulldogs took an early first quarter lead 14-4 that continued throughout the game they won 58-38.

Friday’s game against Moulton-Udell ended in similar fashion to Tuesday’s, with Murray winning by a large berth 58-15.

The Lady Mustangs traveled to Creston Monday, hosted Diagonal Tuesday and go to Seymour tomorrow.