Lady Indians split opening week

The Clarke Lady Indians hosted the Knoxville Lady Panthers last Friday in a South Central Conference opener that they won 58-27.

Clarke came down with the ball in the opening tip-off with Maisy McCoy putting up her first 3-pointer of the night just 15 seconds into play. A couple of minutes later, Reese Shaw put up two on a rebound; Shaw totaled six rebounds in the game.

A series of back and forth with the ball resulted in one foul on Clarke that sent Knoxville’s Ayla Williams to the free throw line but unable to connect with the hoop. Knoxville’s first basket came just under the three minute mark, but a charge foul negated the points. A subsequent point by Emilee Boyd gave Clarke a 9-0 lead. The Lady Panthers were able to respond with their first set of points in the evening, which Clarke answered by way of a basket and two free throws. As the first quarter wound down, Clarke had a 15-3 lead.

The second quarter saw the most points of any quarter scored by Knoxville with 11 as Clarke put up another 15 points that included McCoy’s second 3-point shot and a 3-point basket by Libby Winter. With just over thirty seconds in the half, a 3-point shot by Miah Graves found its mark.

Coming back from halftime up 30-14, the Lady Indians continued to hamper the Lady Panthers with pressure and baskets. McCoy continued to be the team’s lead shooter of the evening, adding to the third quarter’s 21 points along with Reagan Fry; on the night, McCoy had a game-high 26 points. Struggling against Clarke’s defense, Knoxville made just six points in the third.

The final quarter of play had both teams score seven points, finished off by a 3-pointer by Graves as the clock ran down.

Behind McCoy in scoring was Shaw with 10 points and Fry with nine; Fry led in rebounds with eight.

Hosting Interstate 35 last Tuesday, the Lady Indians lost by just 11 points 46-35. McCoy had the high score with 20 points. Graves made 15 total rebounds and Fry 12, and McCoy had six steals.

The girls hosted Albia Tuesday and travel to Eddyville tomorrow.

Clarke 58, Knoxville 27

KNOXVILLE (27) – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 12 2-9 27. FG shooting – 12-42 (28.6%). 3-point shots – 1. Rebounds – 29. Assists – 8. Steals – 9. Blocks – 2. Turnovers – 27. Team fouls – 10. Fouled out – 0.

CLARKE (58) – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 24 5-9 58. Reagan Fry 4 1-2 9, Reese Shaw 4 2-2 10, Maisy McCoy 11 2-3 26, Miah Graves 2 0-2 6, Emilee Boyd 1 0-0 2, Libby Winter 2 0-0 5. FG shooting – 24-61 (39.3%). 3-point shots – 5 (McCoy 2, Graves 2, Winter 1). Rebounds – 35 (Fry 8, McCoy 7, Shaw 6, Abbie Schlichte 6, Graves 5). Assists – 8 (Fry 3, McCoy 2, Shaw 1, Graves 1, Winter 1). Steals – 15 (McCoy 4, Graves 4, Fry 2, Shaw 2, Boyd 2, Sara Fry 1). Blocks – 3 (R. Fry 2, Macayla Hicks 1). Turnovers – 19. Team fouls – 12. Fouled out – 0.

Interstate 35 46, Clarke 35

INTERSTATE 35 (46) – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 17 9-17 46. FG shooting – 17-63 (27%). 3-point shots – 3. Rebounds – 43. Assists – 15. Steals – 19. Blocks – 2. Turnovers – 18. Team fouls – 27. Fouled out – 0.

CLARKE (35) – Totals – (FG FT PTS) 9 15-33 35. Fry 1 1-2 3, Shaw 1 4-9 6, McCoy 6 6-11 20, Graves 1 1-4 3, Libby Winter 0 2-3 2, Schlichte 0 1-4 1. FG shooting – 9-45 (20%). 3-point shots – 2 (McCoy). Rebounds – 38 (Graves 15, Fry 12). Assists – 3 (Shaw 1, Graves 2). Steals – 9 (McCoy 6). Blocks – 1 (Fry). Turnovers – 26. Team fouls – 14. Fouled out – 1 (Shaw).