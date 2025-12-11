Clarke takes Baker Tourney

At the annual Kenny Baker Bowling Tournament last Saturday, both Clarke boys and girls bowling teams took first over the visiting teams.

The boys rolled 3,122 points for first with Greene County taking second with 2,638 points, Mount Ayr third with 2,199 points and Lenox just one point behind at 2,198 points. For the girls, they scored 2,323 points. Greene County took second with 1,613 points and Lenox third with 1,518 points.

A meet earlier in the week against Centerville had both Clarke home teams victorious with the Indians beating the Big Reds 2,914 to 1,723 and the Lady Indians beating the Lady Big Reds 2,173 to 1,736.

All six boys for Clarke took the top six spots with the high series. Bryce Giza finished in first with a score of 464, Brett Orr second with 401, Cooper Ciecalone third with 380, Tayton Dudeny fourth with 371, Cole Jacobsen fifth with 361 and Aydan Mathews sixth with 349 points.

On the girls side, Abbi Nash took first in the high series with a final score of 347, Haylee TIpton second with 315, Essa Jones-Clark and Emily Glenn tied for third with 296, Kaitlyn Glenn seventh with 236 and Libby Wright eighth with 213.

This week saw the teams at home Monday against Red Oak, at Davis County Tuesday and hosting Des Moines Hoover tonight.