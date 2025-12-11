Clarke archery season begins

The Clarke Archery Club had their first tournament of the season Saturday in Creston.

In the bullseye tournament, the high school team finished in seventh place with a score of 2,918 with 85 10s and the middle school team seventh with a score of 2,341 and 47 10s. Masan Redman placed first in high school boys and overall with a score of 290 that included 22 10s. Middle schooler boys Jayden Lampe placed seventh with a score of 269 with 12 10s and for middle school girls Chloe Cockayne placed 10th with a score of 265 and nine 10s.

In 3D, Redman placed fourth with a score of 281 that included 15 10s. The Clarke Middle School team placed sixth with a score of 1,327 points with 33 10s. In elementary, Brecken Porter placed ninth with a score of 191 with two 10s.

High school scores - bullseye

Landon Fry, 274 points, 12 10s

Dwight Humphrey, 272 points, 13 10s

Levi White, 258 points, five 10s

Libby Wright, 253 points, six 10s

Natalie McGaw, 250 points, five 10s

Carson Jones, 239 points, eight 10s

Joey Turpin, 238 points, four 10s

Ryne Kastler, 224 points, three 10s

Casey Wade, 221 points, three 10s

Jordan Murphy, 209 points, four 10s

Lucas Wilkins, 205 points, six 10s

Luke Wade, 205 points, three 10s

Alexis McDole, 190 points

Middle school scores - bullseye

Connor Wilkins, 238 points, six 10s

Sangvane Ford, 229 points, three 10s

Katana Ford, 229 points, three 10s

Braiden Wells, 227 points, five 10s

Michael Smith, 213 points, four 10s

Brynnley Porter, 209 points, four 10s

Rylee Collins, 185 points, one 10s

Paxtyn Plummer, 101 points

Olivia Nelson, 95 points

Sutton Jones, 81 points

Elementary scores -

bullseye

Cameron Lampe, 207 points, four 10s

Brecken Porter, 200 points, one 10s

Addi White, 154 points

Davyn Hawxby, 143 points, one 10s

Eleanor Brooks, 121 points, one 10s

High school scores - 3D

Redman, 281 points, 15 10s

Fry, 241 points, three 10s

Wright, 235 points, eight 10s

White, 229 points, two 10s

Turpin, 220 points, three 10s

Jones, 218 points, four 10s

Casey, 202 points, three 10s

Luke, 173 points, one 10s

Middle school scores - 3D

Dayton Howe, 251 points, 7 10s

Wilkins, 246 points, six 10s

Lampe, 240 points, six 10s

Cockayne, 220 points, five 10s

Ford, 188 points, four 10s

Wells, 182 points, five 10s

Porter, 170 points, two 10s

Collins, 120 points, two 10s

Elementary scores - 3D

Porter, 191 points, two 10s

Lampe, 120 points

Hawxby, 96 points, one 10s