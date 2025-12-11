Clarke archery season begins

The Clarke Archery Club had their first tournament of the season Saturday in Creston.
In the bullseye tournament, the high school team finished in seventh place with a score of 2,918 with 85 10s and the middle school team seventh with a score of 2,341 and 47 10s. Masan Redman placed first in high school boys and overall with a score of 290 that included 22 10s. Middle schooler boys Jayden Lampe placed seventh with a score of 269 with 12 10s and for middle school girls Chloe Cockayne placed 10th with a score of 265 and nine 10s.
In 3D, Redman placed fourth with a score of 281 that included 15 10s. The Clarke Middle School team placed sixth with a score of 1,327 points with 33 10s. In elementary, Brecken Porter placed ninth with a score of 191 with two 10s.
High school scores - bullseye
Landon Fry, 274 points, 12 10s
Dwight Humphrey, 272 points, 13 10s
Levi White, 258 points, five 10s
Libby Wright, 253 points, six 10s
Natalie McGaw, 250 points, five 10s
Carson Jones, 239 points, eight 10s
Joey Turpin, 238 points, four 10s
Ryne Kastler, 224 points, three 10s
Casey Wade, 221 points, three 10s
Jordan Murphy, 209 points, four 10s
Lucas Wilkins, 205 points, six 10s
Luke Wade, 205 points, three 10s
Alexis McDole, 190 points
Middle school scores - bullseye
Connor Wilkins, 238 points, six 10s
Sangvane Ford, 229 points, three 10s
Katana Ford, 229 points, three 10s
Braiden Wells, 227 points, five 10s
Michael Smith, 213 points, four 10s
Brynnley Porter, 209 points, four 10s
Rylee Collins, 185 points, one 10s
Paxtyn Plummer, 101 points
Olivia Nelson, 95 points
Sutton Jones, 81 points
Elementary scores -
bullseye
Cameron Lampe, 207 points, four 10s
Brecken Porter, 200 points, one 10s
Addi White, 154 points
Davyn Hawxby, 143 points, one 10s
Eleanor Brooks, 121 points, one 10s
High school scores - 3D
Redman, 281 points, 15 10s
Fry, 241 points, three 10s
Wright, 235 points, eight 10s
White, 229 points, two 10s
Turpin, 220 points, three 10s
Jones, 218 points, four 10s
Casey, 202 points, three 10s
Luke, 173 points, one 10s
Middle school scores - 3D
Dayton Howe, 251 points, 7 10s
Wilkins, 246 points, six 10s
Lampe, 240 points, six 10s
Cockayne, 220 points, five 10s
Ford, 188 points, four 10s
Wells, 182 points, five 10s
Porter, 170 points, two 10s
Collins, 120 points, two 10s
Elementary scores - 3D
Porter, 191 points, two 10s
Lampe, 120 points
Hawxby, 96 points, one 10s