Clarke bowlers pick up a win

Facing off against Lenox, the Clarke Lady Indians won 2319 to 1788 in their first bowling meet of the season last Monday at home.

Haylee Tipton took the high game with a total of 234 for first, followed by Essa Jones-Clark in second with 173 points and Emily Glenn third with 155 points. Picking up fifth place in high games was Abbi Nash with 150 points and Libby Wright took sixth with 144 points. Kaitlyn Glenn tied in seventh with Lenox’s Ava Kennan with 143 points.

The girls high series went to Tipton with 391 points for first, Jones-Clark in second with 335, Nash fourth with 289, Wright fifth with 287, Emily sixth with 278 and Kaitlyn seventh with 276.

On the boys side, the Indians took down the Tigers 3047 to 1970. With 254 points, Brett Orr took first. He was followed by Aydan Mathews in second with 206 points and Cooper Ciecalone in third with 200 points. Tayton Dudney and Bryce Giza tied for fourth with 192 points and Cole Jacobsen rounded out the team in seventh place with 186 points.

In high series, Orr placed first with 461 points. Ciecalone took second with 382 points, Giza third with 374 points, Mathews fourth with 373 Jacobsen fifth with 350 points and Dudney seventh with 341 points.