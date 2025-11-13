Bluegrass All-Conference honors

Eight Murray athletes received recognition for the fall Bluegrass Conference honors.

Volleyball

Junior Maryssa McMurry was named to the all-conference first team, junior Madison Henrichs to the second team and sophomore Sierra Cleghorn received an honorable mention. The sportsmanship award went to Murray.

Football

Junior Nolan Gannon was named utility offense/defense to the first team, junior AJ Clarke wide receiver to the second team, junior Keaton Brammer defensive back to the second team, and honorable mentions went to sophomore Wylee Wright and freshman Trevor Eckels.