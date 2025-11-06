The 2025-26 Murray football season

Murray ranked 50th in 8-man play statewide conference and 228th statewide. In the bluegrass Conference, the Mustangs had a 2-4 season and 2-6 in their class. Of eight games played, they won one home game and one away game while losing three at home and three on the road.

*all stats as available on Bound, subject to change as other schools add their seasons.

Player statistics

Keegan Chew, Jr., QB/S: Chew had 88 of 194 pass attempts connected for 1,158 yards, with eight passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He rushed the ball 112 times for 354 yards that resulted in eight touchdowns with the longest one at 26 yards. He had 17 total tackles with 10 solo and ½ for loss. He returned the ball one time for nine yards, kicked off eight times for 294 yards and punted 22 times for 647 yards. Chew made two, 2-point conversions.

AJ Clarke, Jr., WR/LB: Clarke was the team’s lead receiver, getting the ball 34 times for 597 yards that ended in eight touchdowns, the longest at 65 yards. He had one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries plus one interception for 30 yards. He passed the ball once for 29 yards. On tackles, Clarke had 32 ½ total with 26 solo and one for loss. He had three, 2-point conversions, two punt returns fro 12 yards and three kick returns for 47 yards.

Nolan Gannon, Jr., RB/LB: Gannon was the leading tackler for the team, making 57 ½ with 46 total and 13 for loss. He rushed the ball 74 times for 499 yards with nine touchdowns, the longest 48 yards. On receptions, Gannon got the ball six times for a total of 148 yards with one, 44-yard touchdown. He threw the ball three times with two completions for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Gannon made one interception for 40 yards, had one touchdown return at 74 yards of a total four for 135 yards, returned two punts for 50 total yards and made three, 2-point conversions.

Keaton Brammer, Jr., RB/CB: Brammer had the second-most receptions of the Mustangs, getting the ball 27 times for 285 yards and one, 69-yard touchdown. He rushed the ball five times for 10 yards. He had eight tackles and five solo. Brammer made three interceptions for 17 yards, made 14 kick returns for 148 yards and returned one punt for 29 yards.

Sam Romero, Fr., RB/LB: Romero rushed the ball 19 times for 42 yards and one, 10-yard touchdown, six receptions for 12 yards and two interceptions for six yards. He made 36 total tackles with 25 solo and two and one-half for loss. He returned five kicks for 43 yards.

Wylee Wright, Jr., RB/LB: Wright had 52 rushes for 133 yards and four receptions for 29 yards. He made seven kick returns for 10 yards. On defense, Wright made 26 solo tackles and 40 ½ total with five and one-half for loss with one sack.

Jaxon Darby, Jr., WR/DE: Darby had 16 receptions for 231 yards and made two, 2-point conversions. He made 19 total tackles with 12 solo, two and one-half for loss and one-half sack.

Bentley Smith, Fr., QB/S: Smith connected five of 11 times with receivers for 23 yards. He kept the ball five times for -12 yards.

Grant Flaherty, Fr., RB/S: Flaherty carried the ball twice for seven yards, received once for six yards and had one, 10-yard kick return. On tackles he made two solo and two and one-half total.

Elijah Clarke, Fr., WR/DE: Clarke had two receptions for 12 yards, one kick return, five and one-half tackles with four solos and two for loss.

Wyatt Patton, Jr., TE/LB: Patton made two kick returns. He had 31 total tackles of which 18 were solo and three for loss.

Grady Mongar, Jr., OG/DT: Mongar had one, 2-point conversion and returned one kick. He made 11 total tackles with four solo, one for loss and one-half sack.

Ace Neisemier, Fr., OG/DE: Neisemier kicked off 25 times for 487 yards with one touchback. He had 15 ½ tackles with 11 solo, six and one-half for loss and one sack.

Jack Myers, Jr., OG/DE: Myers returned one kick, had seven tackles with four solo and one-half for loss.

Ely Yoder, So., OG/DT: Yoder made four kickoffs for 139 yards. He made one tackle.

Marques Smith Jr., Fr., WR/DB: Smith returned one kickoff for 8 yards, six solo tackles and one tackle for loss.

Brayden LaMastres, Fr., C/DE: LaMastres returned one kick and had one tackle.

Brock Heaberlin, Jr., C/DT: Heaberlin had five and one-half total tackles, two solo, two for loss and one sack.

Trevor Eckels, Fr., OG/DT: Eckels made nine total tackles with three solo and one and one-half for loss.

Gus Harrison, So., OG/DT: Harrison made two and one-half total tackles with two solo.

Santiago Castillo, Sr., OG/DT: Castillo had one solo tackle.

Karina Romero, Sr., OG/DE: Romero had one-half tackle.

Brayden Klein, Fr., OG/DE: Klein made one and one-half tackles with one-half for loss.

Brenden Klein, Fr., OG/DE: Klein made one-half tackle with one-half for loss.

Team totals: 96/209 pass attempts for 1,302 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions; 269 rushes for 994 yards with 18 touchdowns; 311 ½ total tackles, 207 solo tackles, 43 ½ tackles for loss and four sacks; one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, seven interceptions for 93 total yards; 43 kick returns for 410 yards with one touchdown; five punt returns for 91 yards; 37 kickoffs for 920 yards and one touchback; 22 punts for 647 yards and 11 2-point conversions.