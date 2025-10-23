Lady Indians take senior night

Four sets played against Cardinal went in Clarke’s favor Tuesday at home, as the Lady Indians won senior night 3-1 over the Lady Comets 25-19, 25-16, 16-25, 25-11.

Set 1

Looking to win their first set in two years, Clarke and Cardinal shared points back and forth in the first set until Clarke surged ahead, reaching 20 points with the visiting team back at 13. Adding three more points to Cardinal’s one, the Indians looked to make quick work of the set, until the Cardinals went on a scoring spree to bump themselves to within a four point deficit 23-19.

A hit by Cardinal landed the ball out of bounds to put Clarke at match point. Following a serve by Mylee Miller, a long hit back over the net went out to give Clarke the win. Miller went 10 for 10 serving on the night.

Set 2

After back and forth points, Clarke came ahead to carry a lead that had them doubled in points over Cardinal 22-11, in part to some intense kills by Reagan Fry; she made 19 total kills.

Seeking a comeback, the Lady Comets capitalized on ace serves sent to the back corner that dives were unable to save to bring them to within five points of Clarke at 23-16. Clarke caught a break with a point earned after a Comet serve went into the net, and a match point serve by Finley Cooper was returned long by the Comets.

Set 3

The third set had the Lady Comets rally back to spoil Clarke’s sweep of the meet.

A small lead by Clarke was met by Cardinal 9-9, who eventually took the lead 15-14 before shooting ahead to 9-point lead 23-14.

A kill by Fry put a point up for the Indians with a hit by Emilee Boyd over the net was unable to be returned.

Down 16-23, a low dive by Clarke wasn’t playable and the Comets took the win on fourth touch. Dig leader Josie Moore made 15 digs, followed by Carly Savage with 14.

Set 4

Aiming to move the night to a fifth set, Cardinal scored first before Clarke quickly put a 6-point lead 10-4. Bumping ahead to 17-6 in Clarke’s favor, the Comets put up two before they fell behind Clarke’s 19-10 lead.

With just two points to go, a serve into the net by Maddie Youngs gave Cardinal the point, but a return hit by Savage put the Indians at match point. A final serve by Savage was met by a bad bump to end the set.