Final week of cross country

CHARITON – Last Tuesday, Clarke runners joined other schools in the South Central Conference at Lake View Golf and Country Club.

Medalist for the girls was Izzy Hay, who ran a time of 22:01.93 for 10th place. Joseph DeVore finished in eighth place with a time of 17:54.91. The boys team came in fifth with 143 points. Point scorers in addition to DeVore were Liam Caldwell, Luke Wade, Cole Jacobsen, Joey Turpin, Dwight Humphrey and Cristian Cortez.

Girls results

Scoring teams: Albia 28, Davis County 50, Knoxville 70, EBF 97, Chariton 199.

Individual:

10. Hay, 22:01.93

33. Natalie McGaw, 24:49.71

47. Parker Truitt, 28:13.50

Boys results

Scoring teams: Chariton 35, Knoxville 50, Davis County 66, Albia 77, Clarke 143, Cardinal 144, Centerville 200, EBF 236.

Individual:

8. DeVore, 17:54.91

28. Caldwell, 19:43.54

32. Wade, 20:41.91

34. Jacobsen, 20:43.08

43. Turpin, 21:09.71

45. Humphrey, 21:25.76

51. Cortez, 22:01.17

52. Jul Zamarripa Contreras, 22:03.31

57. Cesar Linas, 22:22.94

69. Teagan Sullivan, 24:09.09

70. Michael Brogdon, 24:10.21

76. Casey Wade, 27:07.48

78. Cesar Cisneros Ambriz, 28:40.80

79. Jack Voss, 28:43.71

80. Sawyer Shields, 28:49.40

83. Blaze Schlitz, 31:56.24

84. Rodrigo Hernandez, 33:37.03

The Indians ran at Pella yesterday in the state qualifying meet. Results will appear in next week’s paper. The state meet for Class 3A will be held Oct. 31 in Fort Dodge.