Mustangs rear up for the win

Coming off of back-to-back losses, the Murray Mustangs took a 50-26 win at home Friday on senior night over the Mormon Trail Saints. With a visiting team consisting of only 12 players, the game had 34 combined first downs, 484 total yards for the Mustangs, 339 total yards for the Saints and only four total penalties - three for Murray and one for Mormon Trail.

Quick lead

With first possession, Nolan Gannon skirted around Saints defense to score a touchdown less than 90 seconds into the game; however, a block in the back by Murray brought the touchdown back.

A repeat handoff to Gannon on replay put him in for a 48-yard touchdown to put the first points on the board. A pass from quarterback Keegan Chew to Grady Mongar added another two for the Mustangs. Chew went 8-of-18 in passing for 149 yards and rushed for 53 with one touchdown.

Mormon Trail put up their first score on a 65-yard run by Levi Evans rushing through the Mustangs. A 2-point conversion failed.

Gannon returned to the end zone with a 1-yard run and a pass from Wylee Wright to Jaxon Darby made the score 16-6. Gannon scored five of the team’s touchdowns, rushing for 203 yards and receiving one pass for 44 yards.

Murray offense blocks Mormon Trail defense as Keegan Chew runs the ball. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

Murray opened the second quarter with a quarterback keeper by Chew for a 15-yard touchdown followed by a blocked 2-point pass. The ball in Mormon Trail’s hands, a pass on third-and-9 deep in Murray territory was intercepted by Sam Romero for a turnover.

A pass on Murray’s first drive to AJ Clarke was completed but was fumbled and recovered by Mormon Trail. Romero blocked a Saints pass attempt to force a turnover on downs.

On the next drive, Gannon was in for a 44-yard pass. A 2-point attempt failed.

Mormon Trail ended the first half with a score and came back to score again after the half; however, they failed both 2-point tries.

Gannon ran in two more touchdowns in the third quarter, one 37 yards and one 33 yards. The first touchdown had a successful 2-point conversion by Chew while the second one fell incomplete.

With less than a minute left in the third, a 41-yard pass from Gannon to Clarke put Clarke in for 6, who put up another 2 on a reception from Chew. Clarke received five passes for 105 yards in the game.

Mormon Trail scored one touchdown in the fourth quarter while Murray scored none. Murray’s one sack of the game came in the fourth quarter by Brock Heaberlin, who took down quarterback Noah Arnold.

Tackle leaders for the Mustangs included Gannon who made 13.5 total of which 10 were solo and 3 .5 were for loss, Romero with 7.5 total and 6 solo, Clarke with 6.5 total and 6 solo and Wright with 6.5 total and 5 solo.

Murray looks to pick up another win at Seymour (3-5) tomorrow. The Mustangs presently lead the series 6-0. Photos from the game can be found online at bit.ly/42F1R3w.

Game stats

Murray 50, Mormon Trail 26

TEAM STATS

MUR 16 12 22 0

MT 6 6 6 8

MUR MT

Rushes-yards 38-288 36-199

Passing 10-21-0 11-25-1

Passing yards 196 140

Total yards 484 339

Punts-avg. 1-38 4-29.75

Fumbles lost 1-1 1-0

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING – MUR: Keaton Brammer 1-3; Keegan Chew 7-53, 1 TD; Sam Romero 3-6; Wylee Wright 9-35; Grant Flaherty 2-7; Bentley Smith 1-(-6); Nolan Gannon 14-203, 4 TD. MT: Miguel Adkins 3-2; Noah Arnold 3-19, 1 TD; Levi Evans 27-158, 1 TD; Ben Eslick 6-20.

PASSING – MUR: Chew 8-18 for 149 yards, 1 TD; Gannon 1-2 for 41 yards, 1 TD; Smith 1-1 for 6 yards. MT: Arnold 11-23 for 138 yards, 2 TD; Evans 0-1.