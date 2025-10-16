Murray takes first at Wayne

CORYDON – Murray volleyball participated in the Wayne Volleyball Tournament Saturday, winning 2-1 (16-21, 21-14, 25-11) over Wayne and 2-0 (21-16, 21-18) over Central Decatur that gave them the tournament win.

Set one

Against Wayne, the first set started with the home team gaining a 3-0 lead before Murray caught up to tie the game at 3-3. The Lady Falcons moved back ahead of the Lady Mustangs, maintaining as much as a seven point lead at two different points with Murray scrambling to catch back up. At 19-12 in Wayne’s favor, Murray caught a break as a jump serve by Wayne hit the net. Madison Henrichs stepped up to serve with an ace that was hit out by Wayne. Throughout the three sets, Henrichs had three ace serves and an 84.6% serve success rate.

A short rally ended in another ball out of bounds for Wayne, closing the gap 19-15. An ace serve by Henrichs added another point to bring the score to 19-16, but a subsequent serve landed out of bounds to put Wayne at match point. A serve by Wayne had Murray dive for the ball, but unable to get it in the air and over the net to end the first set.

Set two

The second set started out similarly to the first with Wayne taking the lead early, up by 7-2 as Murray started to chip away at their point deficit. Tying the game at 13-13, a kill by Marissa McMurry gave the Lady Mustangs a one point lead, their first lead of the set. Up 16-13, Wayne made one more point before Murray went on a scoring spree to make it to 21 with Maliya Berry serving.

Set three

Wayne again started with the lead in set three, though Murray quickly caught up at 4-4 and took a lead at 8-7. The Falcons answered with a point of their own before Murray added two. An ace serve by Frederick moved them to 12-8 followed by a hard kill by Berry for 13-8. Berry logged four kills for the team and made 19 kill attempts, as well as made six total digs.

A service error by Frederick gave Wayne some life as they added two, before a serve into the net put Murray at match point. A long rally had Murray hit the ball out, but they gained the point back and the win as a hit by Wayne was too short to go over the net.

Four Lady Mustangs had 100% serve rates in the match - McMurry, Berry, Rilea Eckels and Gracie Mathes; Eckels and Mathes both had an ace serve, as did Frederick. With a team total of 25 digs, in addition to Berry, Frederick had six, Mathes and Henrichs four each and Macee Penick one.

In their game against Central Decatur, Murray averaged seven offensive assists, nine total by Frederick. They had a total kill count of 16 with McMurry making up seven of them. On defense, the team only had to make 14 digs and had five solo blocks - four by Ella Mateer and one by Berry. With serving, the Lady Mustangs had a 90.0% serve success rate that included eight aces - four by Frederick, two by Berry and one each by Mathes and Henrichs.