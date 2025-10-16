Indians shutout at home

In a fast-moving game due to a running clock, the previously No. 10 ranked team in Class 2A, Clarinda, handed the Clarke Indians their eighth straight loss to the Cardinals, 57-0.

The Cardinals flew out the gate with a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown just 14 seconds into the game. An onside kick was recovered by Clarinda who capitalized on their repeat possession for a 23-yard touchdown to Warner Schmitt in the end zone; Clarke’s Jared Perdomo Sanchez was in coverage but unable to stay with Schmitt.

Unable to make it past Cardinal defense, Rafael Avalos punted on fourth down. Avalos punted four times for 145 yards in the game.

Clarke defense went to work with tackles by Bowen Page, Urijah Fry and Lincoln Hill slowing down Cardinal movement before a 9-yard run put Clarinda in for another 6, taking a 21-0 lead. Starting from a touchback, Fry ran the ball, pulling defenders with him before going down. In total, Fry rushed 13 times for 40 yards. The ball was punted back to Clarinda on fourth down to end the first quarter.

Clarinda added 22 points to their total in the second quarter to begin a running clock as Clarke struggled against a stout defensive line. Under pressure, quarterback Ryan Diehl completed an 18-yard pass to Ethan Danley for an Indian first down, but pass attempts to Peyton Lynn were incomplete.

Diehl was 3-of-15 passing for 25 yards in the game and one interception.

The third quarter looked to start a bit brighter for Clarke with a 15-yard kickoff return by Fry and two first downs moving Clarke deeper into Clarinda territory.

On a carry by Fry, the ball was ripped out at the line of scrimmage and recovered by Clarinda at their own 28-yard line. Clarinda scored 7 on their stolen possession and put up another 8 points one possession later. Diehl ended the third quarter with a 57-yard punt.

While Clarke held Clarinda to no additional points in the fourth quarter and made it to the redzone, a pass to Danley on fourth-and-5 fell incomplete.

As time wound down, Clarinda took a knee to end the game.

After Fry, Javier Munoz carried the ball the second most with eight carries for 43 total yards. Freshman Matthew Magallon added one carry to his record for 21 yards. Danley and Lynn had one reception each for 18 and 10 yards, respectively.

Clarke travels to Van Meter (5-2) tomorrow. This will be the third year the two teams face-off; the Bulldogs have won both of the prior games played.

Game stats

Clarinda 57, Clarke 0

TEAM STATS

CLD 21 22 14 0

CLK 0 0 0 0

CLK CLD

Rushes-yards 22-104 41-291

Passing 3-15 8-11-0

Passing yards 25 103

Total yards 129 394

Punts-avg. 5-40.4 4-43.3 0

Fumbles lost 2-2 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING – CLK: Javier Munoz 8-43; Urijah Fry 13-40; Matthew Magallon 1-21. CLD: Kaiden Roop 1-7; Caleb Shane 11-73, 2 TD; Luke Wellhausen 1-5; Baylor Hash 5-24, 1 TD; Korbin Brown 6-48; Connor Luzmoor 1-2, 1 TD.

PASSING – CLK: Ryan Diehl 3-15 for 25 yards; 1 INT. CLD: Cooper Baumgart 10-12 for 250 yards; 3 TD.

RECEIVING – CLK: Tate Shriver 1-(-3); Peyton Lynn 1-10; Ethan Danley 1-18. CLD: Roop 2-85, 1 TD; Warner Schmit 2-30, 1 TD; Cohen Phillips 3-20; Nolan Wagoner 1-71, 1 TD; Kayden Hawley 1-38; Luzmoor 1-6.

TACKLES (TOTAL-SOLO) – CLK: Not available at press time. CLD: Roop 2-2; Shane 1-1; Christian Gross 3-1; Hawley 1-1; Hayden Hash 3-2; Jac Fine 3-3; Emmett Comer 2-1; Baylor 6-2; Luzmoor 2-2; Chase Vorhies 1-1; Jordan Butt 4-2; William Sump 3-2; Griffin Phillips 1-1; Sam Kline 3-3; Brayden Tillman 1-1; Parker Meyers 1-1; Devin Barlow 2-0.

TACKLES FOR LOSS – CLK: Not available at press time. CLD: Baylor ½; Luzmoor 1; Vorhies 1; Butt 1; Sump 2; Kline 1; Barlow ½.

KICK RETURNS FOR TD – CLK: 0. CLD: Hawley 1-98, 1 TD.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES – CLK: 0. CLD: Roop 1; Gross 2.

INTERCEPTIONS – CLK: 0. CLD: Hawley 2.

PUNTING – CLK: Diehl 1-57; Avalos 4-145. CLD: 0.

2PT CONVERSION – CLK: 0. CLD: Phillips 1.