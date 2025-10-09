Hay, DeVore medal at home

Last Tuesday, Clarke cross country hosted their home meet at East Lake Park.

Izzy Hay took seventh place for the girls with a time of 23:26.61, shaving 80 seconds off of her time from last year’s meet.

Izzy Hay runs the first leg of Clarke's home cross country meet. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

As a team, the boys placed sixth with 160 points; Chariton boys placed four runners in the top five to win the meet. Individually, Joseph DeVore came in 14th with a time of 19:47.62 to earn the team 13 points. Also adding points to the final score were Liam Caldwell, Dwight Humphrey, Cole Jacobsen, Luke Wade, Julian Zamarripa Contreras and Erick Hernandez.

Joseph DeVore paces himself at Clarke's meet at East Lake. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

Results

Boys

Scoring teams: Chariton 25, Creston 52, Baxter 55, Van Meter 139, Interstate 35 153, Clarke 160, Martensdale-St Mayrs 164, Southwest Valley 194, Southeast Warren 220

Individual

14. DeVore - 19:47.62

37. Caldwell - 22:26.51

41. Humphrey - 23:13.78

44. Jacobsen - 23:30.81

45. Wade - 23:30.84

46. Contreras - 23:37.09

59. Hernandez - 25:09.01

61. Leo Vega-Inerarity - 25:14.02

64. Cesar Linares - 25:45.98

65. Michael Brogdon - 27:46.18

69. Teagan Sullivan - 28:30.21

76. Casey Wade - 29:16.61

79. Jack Voss - 30:27.03

84. Rodrigo Hernandez - 31:32.80

86. Sawyer Shields - 33:31.93

87. Ce Cisneros Ambriz - 35:41.85

89. Alexandro Ambriz - 41:41.46

90. Bryce Hall - 43:15.51

Girls

Scoring teams: Martensdale St-Marys 22, Interstate 35 42, Van Meter 67, Chariton 98.

7. Hay - 23:26.61

32. Natalie McGaw - 32:19.15

*Additional photos from meet available online at: bit.ly/48WMVS2