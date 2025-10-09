Hawks tear through Indian defense on Homecoming night

Going up against new Class 2A Woodward-Granger, the Hawks spoiled the Clarke Indians’ homecoming game 42-7 with a strong defense that the Indian offense struggled against.

Starting at their 20-yar-line, the Hawks took a nearly seven-minute drive before a 7-yard quarterback keeper run by Talan Fuson has them in for the game’s first touchdown; a kick attempt after was blocked.

Clarke’s first possession began at their own 23. The W-G defense was quick to stop Indian forward momentum, drawing losses on plays to push the Indians to fourth-and-15 at their own 18-yard line. A punt by Rafael Avalos sent the ball out of bounds near W-G’s 34-yard line and with just under three minutes left in the quarter, W-G made short plays for small gains.

On a deep pass on a first-and-10 to Kane Mahler-Moreno, Azahel Herrera drug him down for a touchdown-saving tackle at Clarke’s 15-yard line. A run on the next play had Ethan Dunlavey in for 6 with a 2-point conversion.

Peyton Lynn fielded the kickoff at Clarke’s 4-yard line and was taken down at the 8-yard line. A rush attempt up the middle by Fry was met immediately to end the quarter. Starting the second quarter in the same spot, Ryan Diehl attempted a pass to Lynn down near the 30-yard line but came up short, and Another rush by Fry was stopped before it began, with the Indians forced to punt on lack of downs.

Hawks hold Indians

Dunlavey continued to find large holes in the Indian defense to gain W-G first downs. A short pass from the 19-yard line on fourth-and-4 kept the ball in W-G’s hand, with the Hawks’ Dylan Hockenson in for a 2-yard touchdown.

A late flag for roughing the kicker on the point after gave W-G a 5-yard kickoff advantage.

Returned for 40 yards by Urijah Fry, a handoff to Bowen Page gained Clarke a couple of yards before met again with the stout visiting defense. Unable to get free for a pass, Diehl was sacked to bring up fourth-and-8 at W-G’s 39-yard line.

Moving quickly, Dunlavey ran in for another touchdown for W-G. Clarke took possession back at their 24-yard line. A pass interference call gave Clarke a first down, and a trick play that had Javier Munoz passing the ball back to Diehl saw him break one tackle before being taken down by W-G’s safety.

A roll-out pass to Ethan Danley was caught to move the chains, but holding on the offense brought the play back. A pass from Munoz on second-and-10, sent in the direction of Lynn, was intercepted with less than 10 seconds left in the quarter. With the ball, W-G took a knee to end the first half.

Starting the third quarter trailing 28-0, Clarke’s offense was not able to make it through W-G defense and again had to punt on lack of downs. W-G was able to gain several yards in open coverage, and a pass caught in the endzone with a kick after broadened the score 35-0.

A drive by Clarke got nowhere as a holding call after starting on a touchback moved them to their own 10. An interception by W-G turned the ball over at the 7-yard line, with Oscar Potter rolling tackles to get over the goal line.

Fourth quarter score

Diehl was sacked on a second-down play to start the fourth quarter, but a holding penalty on the defense bumped Clarke up to first-and-5 at the W-G 15-yard line, the deepest Clarke had been.

On second-and-8 under pressure, Diehl was not able to shake the second sack attempt and was taken down for a loss; a subsequent delay of game call moved Clarke back to third-and-20. Taking a handoff, Munoz found a lane to make it down across the 10, bringing up fourth-and-5.

Diehl looked to Lynn at the goal line, who was taken down and spotted right at the 1-yard line for a first down. A pass to Fry gave Clarke their only points of the contest.

A block in the back on W-G on the kickoff return saved a touchdown run by Vinny Sebastian from being added to the scoreboard, as W-G slowly moved the chains before having to make their first turnover on downs. Starting across the W-G 40-yard line, Clarke made one final first down before the game ended.

Clarke hosts #10 Clarinda (4-2) at home tomorrow for senior night and Pee Wee Cheer night. Clarinda leads the series 6-0 and won 64-0 over the Indians last year.

Game stats

Woodward-Granger 42, Clarke 7

TEAM STATS

W-G 14 14 14 0

CL 0 0 0 7

CL W-G

Rushes-yards 16-32 41-291

Passing 3-13-2 8-11-0

Passing yards 52 103

Total yards 84 394

Punts-avg. 4-43.3 0

Fumbles lost 0-0 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING – CL: Javier Munoz 5-33; Ryan Diehl 2-(-10); Urijah Fry 5-1, 1 TD; Bowen Page 4-8. W-G: Talon Fuson 12-70, 1 TD; Charles Berrier 2-11; Cody Tuel 1-4; Gage Clater 1-12; Ryker Bovy 5-33; Ethan Dunlavey 12-106, 2 TD; Oscar Potter 7-53, 1 TD; Dylan Hockenson 1-2, 1 TD.

PASSING – CL: Diehl 2-11 for 22 yards, 1 INT; Munoz 1-2 for 30 yards, 1 INT. W-G: Fusion 8-11 for 103 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING – CL: Diehl 1-30; Peyton Lynn 2-22. W-G: Kane Mahler-Moreno 2-51, 1 TD; Clater 5-50; Vinny Sebastian 1-2.

TACKLES (TOTAL-SOLO) – CL: Munoz 7-4; Azahel Herrera 1-1; Kohen Poore 3 ½-3; Fry 6 ½-4; Matthew Magallon 2-1; Jared Perdomo Sanchez ½-0; Omar Mayorga Avalos 4 ½-3; Lincoln Hill 2 ½-1; John Sanga ½-0; Drake Wright 1-1; Andrew Martinez-Andrade 3 ½-2; Darien Martinez ½-0; Kayden Hammack 1 ½-0; Ethan Danley 2-1. W-G: Fusion 1-1; Jace Ozbun ½-0; Mahler-Moreno 1 ½-0; Tanner Paustian 1-0; Clater 1-0; Bovy ½-0; Sebastian 2 ½-2; Potter 6 ½-3; Kayden Danti 1-0; Clayton Noah ½-0; Caden Rohrbeck 2 ½-1; Caden Creger 3-2; Jacob Carroll 1-1; Hockenson 2-0.

TACKLES FOR LOSS – CL: Munoz 1. W-G: Mahler-Moreno ½; Danti 1; Rohrbeck 1 ½; Creger 2.

SACKS – CL: 0. W-G: Mahler-Moreno ½; Danti ½; Greger 1.

INTERCEPTIONS – CL: 0. W-G: Dunlavey 1; Colt Casey 1.

PUNTING – CL: Avalos 4-173. W-G: 0.

2PT CONVERSION – CL: 0. W-G: Sebastian 1.