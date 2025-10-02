Chariton volleyball takes Clarke in close sets

CHARITON – Clarke volleyball was taken down 3-1 against Chariton last Tuesday in four sets: 22-25, 25-21, 25-27, 27-29.

On offense, Mylee Miller made 30 assists for the team’s 34; Josie Moore added two, Reagan Fry one and Carly Savage one. The team had 39 kills, with Fry making 16 of them. Overall, the team had a .086 kill efficiency rate. Comparatively, the Chariton Chargers had a .153 kill rate, making 41 kills and 35 assists.

Defensively, the Lady Indians made 58 digs, 24 of which were made by Moore with Fry adding 12. The Lady Chargers made 61 digs, with three solos, five blocks and two assists.

Both teams had a close serve efficiency percentage, with Clarke having an 88.8% with 87 of 98 good serves and Chariton a 88.2% with 90 of 102 made. Clarke made 15 ace serves - four by Finley Cooper, three each by Savage and Fry, two each by Miller and Maddie Youngs and one by Moore. The home team made 14 ace serves.

CORNING – At the 8-team Southwest Valley tournament Saturday, the Lady Indians went 0-2 in two games. Game one against AHSTW went 2-1 for the Lady Vikings 21-18, 12, 21 and 15-12.

The host team took down Clarke in round three 2-0, 21-15 and 21-15.