Chargers surge past Indians

CHARITON – In their second week as visitors during Homecoming Week, the Clarke Indians found themselves outpaced against the Chariton Chargers who took the win 63-12.

Receiving the opening ball, Clarke’s Urijah Fry and Javier Munoz worked passes and handoffs from Ryan Diehl for short yardage gains on a long drive across midfield. On fourth-and-7 at Chariton’s 47-yard line, a pass attempt to Peyton Lynn had him unable to bring the catch in, turning the ball over.

Chariton’s Kyzer Arnold made two first downs followed by a pass from Connor Shore to Keagan Evans on the outside of Clarke’s Rafael Avalos defense attempts and in for a 27-yard touchdown. Avalos found redemption as he blocked the point after attempt by Landon Chipp.

Making another drive of slow gains, both Munoz and Fry made first down runs for the Indians before a personal foul on the offense backed them up to third-and-18 at their own 35-yard line. A high pass attempt from Diehl to Lynn at the 50-yard line bounced off of Lynn’s chest bringing up fourth-and-18. A punt by Avalos from Clarke’s 35-yard line was marked down at Chariton’s 20-yard line. With a run by Arnold getting the Chargers back across midfield, a deep pass for Evans was cut off by Jared Perdomo Sanchez for a touchdown save. Arnold made a cut around a tackle for a first down as time wound down in the first quarter.

Starting the second quarter had Arnold running the ball with Fry collecting one tackle. A rush by Jace Gwinn was stopped by Munoz before Arnold was spun down into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown with Brody Krutsinger following up with the 2-point conversion.

Returning the kick to start at their own 20-yard line, handoffs to Fry and Munoz again made short gains for the Indians. On fourth-and-7, Clarke caught a break as a pass intended for Bowen Page was incomplete, but the penalty for a defensive interference call on Evans bumped them up to a first down. On third-and-13, a pass downfield to Ethan Danley had the ball in before he was taken down by a host of Chargers. At first-and-goal from the 6-yard line, a drive by Fry being propelled by the offensive line against a defensive line gained four yards. From the 2-yard line, Diehl kept the ball and was in for Clarke’s first 6; a kick after by Avalos was blocked by Carver Dixon.

Chariton scored twice more in quick succession with under a minute left in the half. One came when their drive got them to the 1-yard line. The second came on the subsequent kickoff, when Clarke touched the ball but were unable to corral it in time before Chariton recovered. A rolling pass from Shore to Evans with a kick after bumped the score to 28-6 going into the half.

Scoring spree

In the third quarter, Chariton put up 27 points to Clarke’s 6. An early touchdown by the home team was returned by Diehl over the line for 6, followed by a 45-yard run by Arnold to put the score 42-12. With holding and false start calls hampering the Indians from forward progress, stuck down at their on goal line to have to punt on lack of down. With Chariton picking back up at Clarke’s 40-yard line, a first down play followed by a shot to Arnold in end zone with no time left on the clock put Chariton at another 6 with a point after.

Playing against a running clock in the fourth quarter, penalties against the Indians and passes that just overthrew their intended receivers forced a turnover on downs. With just over five minutes left in the game, Chariton’s Cortlan Jacobsen cut the corner but stayed in bounds for a touchdown. Clarke looked again to get on the board, but on fourth-and-9 had to punt. A low snap to Avalos had him scramble for a hold before kicking the ball over 60 yards downfield. However, a 68-yard return by Evans had Chariton in for their final touchdown of the night. Clarke made it to third-and-8 before time ran out on the game.

2-3 on their season. They host Woodward-Granger (4-1) tomorrow night for Homecoming. With Woodward-Granger recently moving in Class 2A from 1A, the Indians and Hawks have not played each other before.

Game stats

Chariton 63, Clarke 12

CH 6 22 27 14

CL 0 6 6 0

TEAM STATS

CL CH

Rushes-yards 37-140 31-338

Passing 5-14-0 6-10-3

Passing yards 68 89

Total yards 208 427

Punts-avg. 4-40.3 1-19

Fumbles lost 0-0 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING – CL: Javier Munoz 9-33; Ryan Diehl 2-5, 2 TD; Urijah Fry 23-100; Bowen Page 3-2. CH: Conner Shore 1-5; Cortlan Jacobsen 3-43, 1 TD; Jace Gwinn 3-9, 1 TD; Keagan Evans 5-42; Kyzer Arnold 19-239, 3 TD.

PASSING – CL: Diehl 5-14 for 68 yards. CH: Shore 6-10 for 89 yards, 3 TD.

RECEIVING – CL: Munoz 2-26; Fry 1-1; Peyton Lynn 1-20; Ethan Danley 1-21. CH: Brody Krutsinger 1-3; Gwinn 1-14; Evans 3-55, 2 TD; Arnold 1-17, 1 TD.

TACKLES (total-solo) – CL: Information not available at press time. CH: Chase Cobb 8-8; Shore 5 ½-5; Jacobsen 1-1; Austin Cain 5-4; Jaydon Narber 4-4; Gabe Howell 4-4; Krutsinger 7-5; Charlie Stratton 2-2; Gwinn 10-8; Dayton Wickett 2-2; Chase Williams 6 ½-5; Evans 2-2; Arnold 3 ½-3; Levi Johnston 5-4; Ever Corea Perdomo 2 ½-2; Carver Dixon 2 ½-2; Jake Goben 1-1.

TACKLES FOR LOSS – CL: Information not available at press time. CH: Cobb 2; Williams 2; Johnston 2.

PUNTING – CL: Avalos 4-161 CH: 0.

2PT CONVERSION – CL: 0. CH: Krutsinger 1.