Thunder rolls Indians

In a hard-fought game on the gridiron, the Grand View Christian Thunder capped their homecoming week with a 52-16 win over Clarke.

Kickoff started with Grand View Christian receiving, making quick plays for downs. On first-and-10 from Clarke’s 25-yard line, a pass from GVC’s Judah Lock to Ryan Danielsen in the corner had GVC in for their first touchdown just over 90 seconds into play. A kick after by Isaiah Parlee was good for the extra point. Clarke took on a long drive on their possession, with a deep pass from Ryan Diehl to Peyton Lynn on second-and-3 moving Clarke across midfield. Slowly working their way through Thunder defense for downs, Clarke found themselves at first-and-goal with just over four minutes on the play clock. Pushing his way through, Urijah Fry made a 6-yard touchdown run. A point after attempt by Rafael Avalos found itself blocked by Jake Buell.

Held by Clarke inside their own territory, GVC was forced to punt the ball for lack of downs on their subsequent possession, the ball spotted Clarke’s 48-yard line. From there, Clarke found themselves met with GVC defense, with a pass play on fourth-and-9 from GVC’s 36-yard line to Javier Munoz downfield fell incomplete. Taking back over with just under a minute in the quarter, GVC finished with a first down pass to Jake Albright.

A short pass to Danielson just seconds into the second quarter had him skirt Clarke’s Avalos and Bowen Page for a 41-yard run; a kick attempt after was blocked by Munoz. Clarke offense came up against a wall of GVC defense, having to punt on lack of downs. Starting back at their own 12-yard line, GVC made a short pass followed by a 52-yard run by Brayden Hoben before he was brought down by Clarke. Taking advantage of blockers, Albright ran the ball in for a touchdown, followed by a successful 2-points after.

Hampered by defense, Clarke had to punt on their possession. Making the home team work for yards, a pass from Loch on third-and-6 intended for Dylan Ackelson bounced off of his hand and into Danielson’s for a touchdown. After getting a first down, a pass from Diehl was intercepted by Daniel McCloud to turn the ball back over, though GVC would have to punt on fourth-and-6. With under a minute in the quarter, time ran out with the ball in Clarke’s possession.

Clarke would not score in the third quarter while GVC would score twice - once on an interception for 16-yard touchdown by Luke Jordan just at 10:43, and again after play was turned back over on an interception. With a point spread of 42-6, the clock became a continuous clock.

Avalos kicked off the fourth quarter with a 47-yard field goal, stopping the clock. GVC responded with another 7 points with 10 minutes left in the game, bumping the clock back to continuous. A stripped ball by Bowen Page out of Buell’s hands had him in for a 67-yard touchdown before Thunder defense could react. A point after by Avalos gave the Indians their final score of 16, and stopped the continuous clock.

An attempt at an onside kick by Clarke was recovered by GVC, who would make one final touchdown in the game.

Clarke makes the short trip over to Chariton (2-2) Friday, as both teams look for their third win of the season.

In 2024, Chariton won 48-0 over Clarke, who beat them in 2023 and 2022.

Game stats

Grand View Christian 52, Clarke 16

CL 6 0 0 10

GVC 7 21 14 10

TEAM STATS

CL GVC

Rushes-yards 30-149 29-281

Passing 7-17-3(INT) 11-16-0

Passing yards 86 227

Total yards 235 508

Punts-avg. 3-41.7 2-20

Fumbles lost 1-1 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING – CL: Javier Munoz 14-80; Ryan Diehl 1-(-4); Urijah Fry 14-67, 1 TD; Bowen Page 1-6. GVC: Judah Lock 6-36, 1 TD; Jake Buell 2-5; Jake Albright 12-193, 1 TD; Tate Moulton 8-47; Cooper Shanahan 1-0.

PASSING – CL: Diehl 7-17 for 86 yards, 3 INT. GVC: Lock 11-16 for 227 yards, 4 TD.

RECEIVING – CL: Peyton Lynn 3-56; Ethan Danley 4-30. GVC: Colton Hoben 2-15; Albright 1-12; Brayden Hoben 4-112, 1 TD; Dylan Ackelson 1-10; Ryan Danielsen 3-78, 3 TD.

TACKLES (total-solo) – CL: Munoz 4 ½-3; Jaxton Page ½-0 Gavin Page 1-0; Azahel Herrera 5-4; Fry 7-6; Jared Perdomo Sanchez ½-0; Bowen 4-4; Kye Dowell 1-1; Lincoln Hill 1 ½-1; John Sanga 1 ½-1; Remington Binning 1 ½-1; Andrew Martinez-Andrade 1 ½-1; Darien Martinez 2-1. GVC: Colton 2-2; Daniel McCloud 3-3; Buell 2-2; Isaiah Keasey 1-1; Albright 4-3; Brayden 2-1; Luke Jordan 2-1; Coen Folkerts 3-3; Marcos Doran 2-2; Danielsen 3-3; Owen Russell 1-1; Moulton 1-1; Isaiah Miguez 8-7; Dafael Doran 2-2; Isaiah Parlee 2-2.

TACKLES FOR LOSS – CL: Gavin ½; Fry 1; Hill 1; Binning 1; Martinez 1 ½. GVC: Folkerts 2; Parlee 1.

SACKS – CL: Martinez 1. GVC: 0.

INTERCEPTIONS – CL: 0. GVC: Colton 1; McCloud 1; Jordan 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES – CL: Bowen 1 for 67-yd TD. GVC: 0.

PUNTING – CL: Diehl 1-24; Rafael Avalos 2-101. GVC: Parlee 2-40.

2PT CONVERSION – CL: 0. GVC: Albright 1.