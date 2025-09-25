Tennis regional play begins

PELLA – Clarke girls played at Pella last Wednesday in the Class 1A Region 4 tournament. The doubles team of Mylee Miller and Emily Glenn were the only winners of the day, taking two sets over Chariton 6-1 and 6-2; they lost 6-0 and 6-1 to a Newton doubles team. The doubles team of Abbi Nash and Aryanna Hewlett lost their sets 7-5 and 6-2 to Oskaloosa.

In singles, Angela Zaragoza-Rosales lost 6-1 and 6-2 to Davis County’s Culee Smith, and Kaitlyn Glenn lost to Chariton’s Paisley Larrington 6-1 and 6-0.

On Saturday, the team was back to face Albia, winning 5-0. Emily took her two sets 6-2 and 6-3 while Kaitlyn won hers by forfeit.

In doubles, Emily and Kaitlyn took down Ryleigh Birchmier and Ayla Green 4-6, 6-3 and 1-0 (11-9); Nash and Hewlett defeated Albia’s Baylor Kirkland and Koltin Wynn 6-0 and 6-1; and Macayla Hicks and Emma Williams topped Albia’s Molly McAninch and Alexis Rominger 6-0 and 6-1.

The Lady Indians traveled back to Pella Wednesday to face Pella.