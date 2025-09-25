Murray goes 3 for 4

Murray volleyball took the win over Lamoni at home Thursday 3-0, 25-18, 25-14 and 25-13.

With a .254 kill efficiency, Maryssa McMurry made 10 kills with Maliya Berry adding nine. Leah Frederick had 21 assists of a team 29; Berry added seven and Gracie Mathes one. On defense, the team had 18 digs and six blocks - three by Berry, two by Ella Mateer and one by Rilea Eckels.

Stepping up the serve, the team had an 84.5% serve success rate, with 60 of 71 making it over the net. Of the serves, there were 13 aces - five by Frederick, three each by Berry and Eckels and one apiece by McMurry and Madison Henrichs.

MORAVIA – The Lady Mohawk Invite saw the Lady Mustangs win two of three games.

Game one against home team Moravia had a 2-0 win for Murray (21-19, 21-19), a 2-0 win over Twin Cedars (21-13, 21-15) and a 0-2 loss to Montezuma (15-21, 15-21).

Against Moravia, Berry made six kills for the team and three assists while Frederick made eight assists. McMurray and Henrichs added two kills each, with one apiece by Eckels, Mateer and Frederick. The team had a .087 kill efficiency rate compared to their opponent’s .038 rate who had 15 kills and 15 assists. On defense, the Mustangs made 10 digs while the Mohawks made 34. Murray had eight ace serves of 38 successful serves - four by Henrichs, two by Eckels and one each by McMurry and Berry; Moravia made 35 successful serves with eight aces.

Facing Twin Cedars, Murray’s offense kill efficiency came in at .114 while Twin Cedars’ was -.125. Murray had 16 kills and 14 assists while Twin Cedars had just four kills and four assists. The Mustangs had 10 digs. With a 92.5% serve success rate, Eckels had 11 successful serves and one ace. Frederick and Henrichs had seven successful serves each with three and two aces respectively. Mathes made five serves with one ace, Berry four serves and McMurray three serves and one ace; Moravia had a 93.1% serve rate with two aces.

Their final game of the day saw 11 offensive kills with McMurry and Berry making up over half with four each, and the team had nine total assists. The Bravettes made 10 kills and 10 assists. While Murray only made 13 digs, they forced their opponent to make 37. Montezuma came out on top in serving, with a 91.4% serve rate, with 32 of 35 good and six ace serves. Murray only had an 86.7% serve rate, making 26 of 30 with just one ace serve by Frederick.

The Lady Mustangs moved their season to 11-5. They played against Diagonal and Melcher-Dallas at MD Tuesday and hosts Ankeny-Christian tonight.