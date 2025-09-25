Indians at I35 Invite

Running at East Lake for the Interstate 35 Cross Country Invite Thursday, Clarke boys took fourth place with 108 points.

Joseph DeVore finished in tenth place with a time of 20:20.69, followed by Liam Caldwell in 11th with a time of 20:20.73. Izzy Hay had a final time of 23:59.87 to finish in eighth place.

Interstate 35 Invite

Boys

Team standings: Earlham 27, Creston 51, Des Moines Christian 100, Clarke 108, Central Decatur 115, Interstate 35 117, Southeast Warren 168, Mount Ayr DNP,

Individual not previously listed

28. Luke Wade, 22:41.03

29. Dwight Humphrey, 22:41.28

35. Cole Jacobsen, 22:58.04

38. Joey Turpin, 23:22.12

50. Zamarripa Contreras, 24:39.22

52. Erick Hernandez, 25:06.80

55. Cristian Cortez, 26:00.19

58. Leo Vega-Inerarity, 26:36.73

59. Teagan Sullivan, 27:59.94

63. Cesar Linares, 28:07.69

64. Michael Brogdon, 28:21.72

70. Casey Wade, 30:00.00

72. Rodrigo Hernandez, 30:38.23

74. Ce Cisneros Ambriz, 34:47.92

75. Cale Wisniewski, 37:49.68

76. Blaze Schiltz, 40:49.43

77. Alexandro Ambriz, 42:23.80

78. Bryce Hall, 42:36.75

Girls

Team standings: Earlham 32, Interstate 35 41, Des Moines Christian 61, Mount Ayr 93, Clarke DNP, Creston DNP, Mount Ayr DNP, Southeast Warren DNP

37. Parker Truitt, 32:36.87

Cross country’s lone home meet will be held Tuesday at East Lake Park.