Roadrunners run over Indians

The Interstate 35 Roadrunners picked up their first win of the football season while handing Clarke their first loss 49-7 in non-district play as the Indians suffered in the absence of two linebackers and a physical opponent.

With the visitors set to receive, Rafael Avalos made an onside kick to start the game, sending the ball just 2-yards over the center line that was recovered by Interstate’s Dominic Cicero. Playing their way up the field, Jace Maxwell was in for a Roadrunner touchdown just over a minute and a half into the game; a kick after by Wyatt Galivan put 7 on the board of Interstate.

A short kick by Interstate was fielded at the Clarke 24-yard line and drug out of bounds by Kohen Poore. Clarke’s drive began with a loss of 4 yards on a handoff, followed by slow yardage gain. A pass by Ryan Diehl on third-and-6 intended for Gavin Page was picked by Samson Williamson, with Diehl forced to make the stop by pushing Williamson out of bounds at Clarke’s 17-yard line. Interstate’s Nick Pasutti rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and another kick by Galivan found its mark.

Urijah Fry fielded the kickoff, returning it from the 17-yard line to the 32-yard line. Javier Munoz and Fry worked the ball for yardage and a reception by Munoz put him in for a 34-yard touchdown with just under a minute left in the quarter. A kick after by Avalos put up 7 for Clarke.

Avalos’ kick landed down near the 5-yard line, returned by Tate Fitch, who returned it 34 yards. Ace Currie pushed his way up the field, and unnecessary roughness on the defense gave the Roadrunners an extra 15-yards as the quarter ran out. Starting the second quarter on third-and-1, Interstate gained a down and a pass to Jordan Rankin found him wide-open in the end zone. On their possession, Clarke was hampered by Interstate and unable to get a down, forced to punt on fourth-and-5.

After slow work to down, the Indians held the Roadrunners to fourth-and-4 at their own 30-yard line after a tackle for loss by Clarke’s Lincoln Hill on third-and-1. With the Interstate punt team out on the field, a fake left the Indians unprepared, leaving James Dutrey wide open to bring the ball across the 50. A run by Maxwell had him break through Indian defense and in for another touchdown.

Flags and blocks kept Clarke from advancing before punting on lack of down. An attempt by Bowen Page to save the punt at the 1-yard line fell short as the ball bounced just out of reach into the end zone. Both teams would punt the ball on lack of downs again in the second quarter, the quarter ending in the middle of Interstate play action.

Clarke began the second half at their own 27-yard line, with Fry able to gain 1 yard before two incomplete passes forced another punt. Pasutti made it over the goal line with just over six minutes left in the third. A faked kick attempt had Rankin in for a catch on a 2-point conversion. A fumble by Fry recovered by Interstate 35 turned the ball back over at Clarke’s 10-yard line, with quarterback Hutch Howard running the ball in from the 5-yard line. With a kick bringing the score to 43-7, the clock became a running clock.

The Indians would continue to try for more touchdowns, with runs by Munoz and Hill and receptions by Peyton Lynn making small gains before losses brought the Indians to fourth-and-18 as the quarter ran out. Avalos attempted to kick off the fourth quarter with a 56-yard field goal attempt that was blocked and recovered by Interstate. The fourth quarter saw Currie make one more touchdown for the Roadrunners and a point attempt after blocked while Clarke remained at their 7 points.

Clarke will be back at Saydel High School tomorrow to take on Grand View Christian (2-1).

Game stats

Interstate 35 49, Clarke 7

I35 14 14 15 6

CL 7 0 0 0

TEAM STATS

I35 CL

Rushes-yards 41-370 25-45

Passing 5-8-0 3-11-1

Passing yards 68 91

Total yards 438 136

Punts-avg. 1-27.0 4-50

Fumbles lost 0 1

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING – CL: Javier Munoz 7-6; Ryan Diehl 2-14; Urijah Fry 8-23; Bowen Page 3-(-5); Lincoln Hill 5-7. I35: Hutch Howard 2-8, 1 TD; Jace Maxwell 13-164, 2 TD; Nick Pasutti 10-57, 2 TD; Ace Currie 13-144, 1 TD; Ben Vonnahme 1-12; Adrienn Fisher 1-3; Wyatt Galivan 1-12.

PASSING – CL: Diehl 3-11-1(-1) for 91 yards. I35: Howard 5-8-1 for 68 yards.

RECEIVING – CL: Munoz 1-34, 1 TD; Gavin Page 1-16; Peyton Lynn 1-41. I35: James Dutrey 1-22; Pasutti 1-9; Jordan Rankin 2-20, 1 TD; Zach Masters 1-17.

TACKLES (total-solo) – CL: Munoz 3 ½-2; Gavin ½-0; Azahel Herrera 1-0; Kohen Poore 4-4; Fry 7 ½-4; Jared Perdomo Sanchez ½-0; Bowen 8 ½-8; Lincoln Hill 2 ½-2; John Sanga 2-1; Levi Cotner ½-0; Andrew Martinez-Andrade ½-0. I35: Maxwell 1 ½-0, Dutrey 7-5, Pasutti 2-2, Rankin 1 ½-1, Jack Glenn 1 ½-0, Samson Williams ½-0, Vonnahme ½-0, Maverick Hutton 6-5, Walker Nelson 3 ½-2, Connor Bryant ½-0, Levi Strange ½-0, Lewis Jones 3 ½-1, Blake Brown 1 ½-1, Brock Hutton 2-1, Dominic Cicero 1-0, Anthony Cicero 1-1, Jack Beckel 1 ½-1.

TACKLES FOR LOSS – CL: Hill 2. I35: Dutrey 2, Maverick 1, Brock 2.

SACKS – CL: 0. I35: Brock 1.

INTERCEPTIONS – CL: 0. I35: Williamson 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES – CL: 0. I35: Jones 1.

PUNTING – CL: Rafael Avalos 1-55. I35: Brock 1-27.

2PT CONVERSION – CL: 0. I35: Rankin 1.